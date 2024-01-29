Haitians, political experts see Guy Philippe “revolution” as misguided

In Maxime Galladère’s neighborhood, Bel Air in Port-au-Prince, it’s not unusual to search out out {that a} buddy was fatally shot. Consuming greater than as soon as a day is what individuals there typically name a luks, a luxurious in English. General, some residents, together with Galladère, really feel they’ve hit all-time low.

With that as his actuality, when Galladère heard that Man Philippe was vowing to finish gang violence in Haiti in 90 days as a part of a brand new revolution, he puzzled if Philippe knew what he was saying.