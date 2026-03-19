Haiti’s single major carrier Sunrise Airways launches Cap-Haïtien to Boston route | PHOTOS

Overview: From check-in to takeoff, relive Dawn Airways’ inaugural Cap-Haïtien–Boston flight by means of a collection of photos capturing a milestone for vacationers from Haiti and the United States-based diaspora. The primary Haiti-based worldwide airline may also introduce a brand new path to New York/New Jersey— beginning in June.

CAP-HAITIEN — “Blakawout” — Haitian Creole for blackout or energy outage— briefly disrupted Dawn Airways’ inaugural Cap-Haïtien–Boston flight March 17, highlighting the challenges of journey in Haiti even throughout milestone moments.

About an hour earlier than departure, an influence outage at Hugo Chávez Cap-Haïtien Worldwide Airport halted operations for roughly half-hour. Passengers needed to watch for energy to go by means of safety and used their telephones’ flashlights when going to the restroom.

Regardless of the disruption — together with a late-arriving plane — the temper remained celebratory.

Passengers smiled, exchanged hugs with airline workers and acquired small reward luggage earlier than boarding, marking the launch of a long-anticipated direct route between northern Haiti and New England. Many vacationers say they received’t miss lengthy layovers in Florida.

“This second may be very significant for Dawn Airways,” President Philippe Bayard stated in an e mail to The Haitian Instances. “For a few years, the Haitian diaspora in Boston and throughout New England has expressed the necessity for a direct connection to northern Haiti.”

For many years, most Haiti–U.S. flights routed by means of Florida, requiring extra connections for vacationers heading to cities like Boston. The brand new route reduces journey time and simplifies entry for diaspora communities.

“For Dawn Airways, this route represents an vital step in increasing our community,” Bayard stated. “Boston is a strategic metropolis for us, permitting us to raised serve the Haitian group whereas supporting tourism, commerce and cultural trade.”

The airline plans to function Cap-Haïtien–Boston flights on Tuesdays and return flights on Wednesdays. One-way fares vary from roughly $170 to $190, with round-trip fares beginning at $499.

The launch of the Cap-Haïtien–Boston route additionally comes as worldwide journey to and from Haiti stays severely constrained. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continues to ban industrial flights to Port-au-Prince as a consequence of ongoing safety dangers, forcing most vacationers to reroute by means of northern Haiti or neighboring nations.

In consequence, Cap-Haïtien has grow to be a important — and infrequently expensive — gateway. With restricted competitors, Dawn Airways now operates a near-monopoly service on a number of home and regional routes, driving up ticket costs for passengers attempting to achieve different components of the nation.

Quick connecting flights from Cap-Haïtien to Port-au-Prince or cities reminiscent of Les Cayes — sometimes 30 to 50 minutes — can value at the very least $200 a method, including a big monetary burden for vacationers already navigating delays, baggage points, insecurity and restricted choices from overseas.

Subsequent up, Dawn additionally plans to develop service to New York/New Jersey, with direct flights kicking off in June.

Beneath are photos from the inaugural flight.

Airport staff smile after helping passengers checking in for the inaugural flight, Tuesday, March 17, 2926. Picture by Onz Chéry/The Haitian Instances.



An airport worker undergoes a safety verify earlier than helping with flight preparations. Picture by Onz Chéry/The Haitian Instances.

A pilot speaks with a Dawn Airways worker earlier than departure. Picture by Onz Chéry/The Haitian Instances.



Passengers obtain reward luggage containing a keychain, sweet and a miniature straw hat. Picture by Onz Chéry/The Haitian Instances.



A traveler poses for a photograph earlier than boarding the airplane. Picture by Onz Chéry/ The Haitian Instances

Carry-ons and reward luggage in hand, passengers board the plane. Picture by Onz Chéry/The Haitian Instances.

Vacationers board Dawn Airways’ Boeing 737 plane through the airline’s inaugural Cap-Haïtien-Boston flight on the Hugo Chavez Cap-Haïtien Worldwide Airport on March 17, 2026. Picture by Onz Chéry/ The Haitian Instances

Dawn Airways workers pose for a photograph after boarding. Picture by Onz Chéry/The Haitian Instances.



A Dawn Airways plane taxis on the runway earlier than takeoff. Picture by Onz Chéry/The Haitian Instances.



A Dawn Boeing 737 climbs after takeoff from Cap-Haïtien on March 17, 2026. Picture by Onz Chéry/The Haitian Instances.



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