NBA Stars Ben Mathurin and Lu Dort give Haitians another reason to watch the NBA in historic 2025 finals run

Overview: Bennedict “Ben” Mathurin and Luguentz “Lu” Dort—two Haitian-Canadian NBA standouts—are central figures on this yr’s NBA Finals. Each credit score their Haitian heritage for shaping their identification and resilience, on and off the courtroom.

This yr’s NBA Finals are marking greater than a contest for the championship—it’s additionally a celebration of Haitian delight on the courtroom. Bennedict “Ben” Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers and Luguentz “Lu” Dort of the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder are two of essentially the most seen Haitian-Canadian athletes in skilled basketball. As their groups battle for the 2025 NBA title, each gamers carry the tradition, language and values of Haiti onto the worldwide stage.

Each gamers have introduced Haitian tradition from Montreal to the NBA. And they aren’t shy about it. “Clearly, two guys with related tales from the identical city taking part in within the NBA finals might be enormous,” Dort mentioned in a current post-game interview.

“We’re very proud, and other people again residence are thrilled realizing that ultimately, considered one of us will carry the championship to Montreal.”

Mathurin, 22, born in Montreal, is the son of Haitian immigrants. Raised in a family the place Haitian Creole was spoken each day, he was immersed in Haitian meals, music and customs from an early age. His mom, Elvie Jeune, ensured that the family’s heritage was central to their identity.

Simply three years and two months separate the Haitian-Canadian stars.

Dort, 26, additionally born in Montreal to Haitian mother and father and rising up in the identical neighborhood as Mathurin, had the same expertise of his Haitian tradition being a powerful supply of energy, based on a TK interview with Sportsnet. Dort typically speaks of watching documentaries on Haitian historical past to deepen his understanding of his lineage.

How did these two first-generation Haitian Canadians make it to the NBA?

Mathurin’s journey included a daring determination to go away Canada at 16 and be a part of the NBA Academy in Mexico Metropolis. From there, he starred on the College of Arizona, the place in his freshman yr, he was named PAC-12 Participant of the Yr and a Second Group All-American. He was picked sixth total by the Indiana Pacers within the 2022 NBA Draft.

For his half, satisfied by his brothers, Dort selected basketball over soccer at 12 and relocated to Florida to discover a extra aggressive coaching atmosphere. After graduating from highschool, he dedicated to play for Arizona State College. He had a standout freshman season at Arizona State, together with a 33-point efficiency towards Utah State. Dort went undrafted in 2019 however signed a two-way contract with the Thunder. His defensive tenacity, assisted by his means to make use of his bigger construct alongside together with his management, earned him a full NBA deal in 2020.

Breakout seasons and Finals influence

Mathurin had a standout rookie yr and was named to the 2022–23 NBA All-Rookie First Group. On Nov. 10, 2024, he scored a career-high 38 factors towards the New York Knicks. He’s presently in yr three of a four-year, $29.9 million rookie deal, with a contract extension anticipated in summer season 2026.

Dort, now a defensive anchor for Oklahoma Metropolis, signed a whopping five-year, $82.5 million contract extension in 2023. This season, he was named to the NBA’s 2024–25 First Group All-Protection, cementing his repute as one of many league’s premier perimeter defenders, based on NBA.com.

Regardless of their battle for supremacy, the 2 NBA stars know one another effectively and have a very good relationship. Right here’s what Dort revealed about his relationship with Mathurin forward of their face-off within the finals, in an interview with Essentially Sports: “Ben is kinda a brother to me, actually,” Dort mentioned forward of their face-off within the finals.

“We grew up in the identical neighborhood. Our individuals know one another. We spend lots of time collectively throughout the offseason.”

“We’re very proud, and other people again residence are thrilled realizing that ultimately, considered one of us will carry the championship to Montreal.” Luguentz “Lu” Dort, Taking pictures Guard of Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder

By means of the primary two video games of the sequence, the groups have been tight, holding a report of 1-1. Dort has been the first defender on Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, exhibiting his defensive acumen by holding the star to beneath 20 factors in each video games.

Mathurin struggled in his minutes throughout recreation one, however bounced again by main his crew in factors off the bench with 14.

The 2 gamers now put together for Recreation 3, which might be in Indiana Wednesday night time at 8:30 EST.

Giving again to Haiti with a legacy in movement

Past basketball, each gamers stay related to their Haitian roots.

In October 2023, Mathurin donated Adidas gear to greater than 300 Haitian kids. Dort’s dedication is much more institutional. He based the Maizon Dort Foundation to assist underprivileged Haitian-Canadian youth in Quebec, specializing in schooling, mentorship and athletics. In 2020, throughout the NBA Playoffs within the Orlando bubble, Dort wore the Haitian Creole phrase “Respekte Nou” on his jersey—which suggests “Respect Us,” a daring assertion that resonated far past the courtroom.

With the NBA postseason approaching, gamers of Haitian heritage are making their mark throughout the NBA and G League.



“Haitians are sometimes ignored,” Dort mentioned on the time. “I needed to indicate we need to be seen and revered.”

As each gamers put together for what may very well be career-defining moments within the 2025 NBA Finals, they accomplish that with extra than simply basketball on their minds. For Mathurin and Dort, that is about representing the place they got here from—and provoking others who share their roots.

These two are serving to pave a path for future Haitian athletes. A path that follows within the footsteps of former gamers, together with Mario Elie, Olden Polynice, Samuel Dalembert, Skal Labissière and Nerlens Noel. All these former NBA gamers totally and proudly embraced their Haitian heritage of their journeys.

Whether or not in Port-au-Prince, Montreal, throughout US cities or different areas of the world, followers might be watching the rest of the NBA finals not just for the love of the sport however for the delight these two athletes carry.

