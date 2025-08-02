Thad Jean wins 2025 PFL welterweight championship, stays undefeated

Overview: Thad Jean, the undefeated Haitian American MMA fighter, gained the 2025 PFL Welterweight World Event Championship in Atlantic Metropolis. Jean secured a five-round unanimous choice over Logan Storley, solidifying his rising profile within the world battle scene.

He informed you he was going to win—and that’s precisely what he did.

Thad Jean, the undefeated Haitian American fighter who entered the PFL event as an alternate, delivered on his phrase Friday night time by capturing the 2025 PFL Welterweight World Event Championship. Jean earned a dominant unanimous choice victory over former interim Bellator champion Logan Storley at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Corridor in Atlantic Metropolis, enhancing his skilled document to 11-0.

Jean’s efficiency mirrored the precision and poise he’s change into recognized for. Storley leaned closely on his wrestling all through the bout, however Jean’s placing and management of vary saved him in command. With clear combos, sensible footwork and calculated strain, Jean saved Storley on the defensive from begin to end. All three judges scored the bout clearly in Jean’s favor.

The win earned Jean each the championship belt and a $500,000 prize, capping off a standout season that introduced him from darkish horse contender to the highest of the welterweight division.

In a pre-fight interview with The Haitian Instances, Jean stated: “I’m about to win a championship. Not due to my very own energy, however due to God’s energy.” His religion, alongside together with his Haitian id, have been cornerstones of his public journey.

“He’s a gifted younger child. Good striker, loads of energy, athletic. Does an excellent job in all positions,” Storley stated in an interview with MMA News two days earlier than the battle.

Friday night time’s win was a milestone for Jean and for the Haitian MMA neighborhood that’s adopted his rise.

“I don’t care who you’re. I don’t care what your identify is. What your document is,” Jean stated in a put up battle interview. “When you go into the cage, it’s me and also you and the silverback is popping out and I’m popping out higher each time.”

The PFL World Event Finals will proceed on Aug. 15 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jean shouldn’t be scheduled to compete on that card. His subsequent battle has not but been introduced.

“I’m solely going to get higher,” he stated. “That is solely the start.”

