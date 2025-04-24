After Pope Francis’ death, Haiti’s first cardinal helps choose his successor

Overview: Following the passing of Pope Francis, Cardinal Chibly Langlois will characterize Haiti within the upcoming papal conclave—marking the primary time a Haitian cardinal participates in electing the following pope.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — For the primary time in its Catholic historical past, Haiti may have a voice in electing the following chief of the Roman Catholic Church. Cardinal Chibly Langlois, bishop of Les Cayes—the capital metropolis of the Southern Division— and Haiti’s first and solely cardinal, will enter the Sistine Chapel in Vatican Metropolis, Rome, to take part within the sacred ritual of choosing the following pope.

The conclave follows the April 21 loss of life of Pope Francis, 88, who led the Church for over 12 years and was broadly admired for his progressive imaginative and prescient and advocacy for the poor. His passing has prompted world reflection on the Church’s future—and stirred pleasure in Haiti as Cardinal Langlois prepares to forged his historic vote alongside cardinals from around the globe.

“It’s a strong second for Haiti,” stated one Haitian seminarian who selected to be nameless attributable to privateness issues, “as a result of it reveals that even in our wrestle, our religion shouldn’t be invisible.”

Langlois, now 66, was appointed a cardinal by Pope Francis in February 2014. On the time, the announcement stunned many, as he was not an archbishop nor a part of the Vatican’s Curia—two frequent conditions for the function. However Francis, recognized for reshaping the Faculty of Cardinals to higher mirror the worldwide South, noticed in Langlois a humble pastor grounded in a Church that “walks with the poor.”

Cardinal Langlois’ participation within the conclave grants Haiti a first-ever vote in papal succession, an act wealthy in each symbolism and ecclesial significance. As of April 2025, there are 252 cardinals of whom 135 cardinals eligible to vote, all underneath the age of 80, per Vatican pointers.

“His attentive gaze and requires solidarity inspired and supported a Church that actually cares for its neighborhood,” Langlois stated of Pope Francis in a tribute statement, following the loss of life of the sovereign pontiff. “Immediately, as we mirror on his life and ministry, the Church of Haiti reaffirms its dedication to hold on that mission.”

Whereas Cardinal Langlois shouldn’t be thought-about among the many “papabile,” Italian for pope-able (these seen as seemingly candidates to develop into pope) — his presence marks a watershed second for the illustration of marginalized nations inside the Catholic hierarchy. Some Haitians have dared to dream about Langlois ascending to the papacy—an occasion that will make him not solely the primary Haitian pope, but additionally the primary Black pope in trendy historical past.

“it’s a supply of pleasure for us that he’s a part of the cardinals who will elect the brand new pope.” Robert Cornillon Bien-Aimé, Fb person.

“We all know he can’t develop into pope as a result of he doesn’t have sufficient affect within the Vatican,” wrote Haitian Fb user Robert Cornillon Bien-Aimé, “nevertheless it’s a supply of pleasure for us that he’s a part of the cardinals who will elect the brand new pope.”

One other person, Marc Eliacin, thanked Pope Francis for Langlois’ elevation in 2014. “He would be the first Haitian to have the chance to be current on the conclave to elect a brand new pope,” he posted, expressing gratitude and nationwide pleasure.

A voice from a Church that suffers with its people

Langlois has lengthy been generally known as a bishop who walks with the folks. His diocese in Les Cayes—a area severely affected by the 2021 earthquake and enduring persistent poverty—has been on the forefront of the Church’s humanitarian mission.

His participation within the conclave underscores the rising recognition of Church leaders from areas struggling political instability, poverty and violence. Pope Francis, who had not visited Haiti steadily spoke about its struggling, championed the inclusion of prelates from underrepresented nations, akin to Haiti, Tonga and Papua New Guinea. A number of of them are “outsiders” to the Roman Catholic Church system, so it makes it tougher to foretell how they are going to vote, in keeping with CNN.

Catholic information retailers together with Crux and Vatican News, the upcoming conclave is predicted to proceed the worldwide southward development within the Church management.

For a lot of Haitians, Cardinal Langlois brings the angle of communities who dwell religion as a supply of endurance. That voice issues within the Sistine Chapel as legacy and future hopes.

Langlois’s elevation to the cardinalate in 2014 was a historic gesture that acknowledged Haiti’s profound religiosity and resilience. Eleven years later, his presence within the conclave marks one other leap ahead.

The subsequent pope will likely be chosen behind closed doorways within the Sistine Chapel, starting with prayer and reflection, adopted by rounds of secret ballots till a candidate secures a two-thirds majority. Because the world watches, Haitians can take pleasure in realizing that for the primary time, their Church—lengthy on the margins—now holds a seat on the coronary heart of Catholic decision-making.

Editor’s Be aware: Fritznel D. Octave, Haiti editor of The Haitian Instances, contributed to this reporting.

Like this: Like Loading…

Associated