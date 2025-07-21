Gustavo Petro’s Haiti follow-up visit sparks suspicion amid Moïse assassination inquiry

Overview: Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s July 18 go to to Haiti, formally targeted on bilateral safety and cooperation, has revived questions on behind-the-scenes efforts to free 17 Colombian nationals accused within the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The go to’s timing—two days after appellate hearings closed—and Petro’s sudden departure with out remark or ceremony have triggered widespread suspicion amongst Haitians and authorized observers.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s July 18 go to to Haiti reignited hypothesis that negotiations might contain liberating the 17 Colombian ex-soldiers charged within the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. His arrival got here simply two days after the Port-au-Prince Courtroom of Enchantment concluded hearings on the defendants—a timing that has left many Haitians confused and suspicious.

Petro landed in Port-au-Prince for what was billed as a two-day journey targeted—based on the Colombian presidency— on strengthening ties in safety, commerce, training and cooperation in combating illicit visitors of narcotics. He inaugurated a Colombian embassy and supplied Colombian police coaching for Haitian forces—an announcement welcomed amid surging gang violence, which the United Nations (UN) estimates has killed almost 4,900 folks since October and displaced 1.3 million Haitians.

It stays unclear whether or not the difficulty of releasing the Colombians jailed in Haiti for his or her alleged function within the assassination of the Haitian president got here up. However like his first go to to Jacmel in January 2025, the Colombian president’s newest journey — this time to Port-au-Prince, the place 85% of town is gang-controlled — has revived questions on whether or not he’s quietly pushing for his or her launch.

“A brand new chapter of cooperation and unity between Colombia and Haiti begins,” mentioned the Colombian president on X. “Colombia and Haiti will at all times unite their flags within the identify of human freedom.”

“It’s the ruling that can resolve that. We have now to attend for this ruling, which is able to appoint one other investigating choose, and it will likely be as much as that choose to find out who could also be launched.” Rocky Pierre, consultant of the Port-au-Prince prosecutor’s workplace

But, after a quick bilateral assembly, he departed the identical day—skipping a deliberate press convention with Transitional Presidential Council head Fritz Alphonse Jean and a proper reception—elevating purple flags domestically.

Officers cited climate forecasts as the explanation for the shortened go to. However with no official clarification, hypothesis has grown on social media about why President Petro’s assembly ended early. Many questioned whether or not his go to was tied to the destiny of the Colombian nationals accused within the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The timing has raised eyebrows, coming simply after the conclusion of the appellate hearings to find out whether or not the case will go to trial or a verdict shall be issued straight.

Haitians proceed to talk out

Social media amplified these doubts: “Might there be some type of association underway to free the Colombians?” requested Cenès Joseph from Haitian Data TV, one X user. One other, Michael Dorceus, mentioned: “They’re taking part in us simply to launch the Colombians. The yr received’t finish earlier than they’re freed,”—echoing public unease.

“Everyone knows {that a} staff of Colombians assassinated the Haitian president in his residence on July 7, 2021. Isn’t it as a result of they’re imprisoned in Haiti that these visits are taking place?” Joseph added.

Eguens Charles, one other social media consumer, is urging Haitians to remain alert because the Colombian president continues his visits to Haiti.

“Watch above, watch under, folks, so these thieves don’t free the Colombians. That’s what they’re making an attempt to do,” Charles wrote on Facebook.

“These folks don’t have any respect for us. Colombians had been employed to kill the president, and now they’re concerned in negotiations in regards to the nation’s safety,” mentioned Gracienne Jeune Cinna. “You’re mocking Haitians. Free your males, the sport is over.”

The prosecutor’s workplace, represented by Justice of the Peace Rocky Pierre, emphasised that solely a choose can authorize releases. “We have now to attend for the Courtroom of Enchantment’s ruling, which is able to appoint one other investigating choose,” he informed The Haitian Instances, trying to chill off the warmth.

Rodler Bastien, a resident of Pétion-Ville who has been dwelling underneath gang assaults since final week, says he doesn’t perceive President Gustavo Petro’s repeated visits to Haiti in lower than a yr. Like many different Haitians, he questions the true purpose for these visits, particularly because the judiciary is making an attempt to maneuver ahead with the assassination case.

“Isn’t this a part of a maneuver being deliberate to safe the discharge of the Colombians concerned within the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse?” Bastien requested in an interview with The Haitian Instances.

Regional cooperation and historic ties

After Decide Walter Wesser Voltaire’s preliminary indictment, the case handed via 5 judges and is now earlier than the appellate courtroom. The prosecution has referred to as for a brand new choose and a contemporary inquiry, citing procedural flaws.

The prosecution can also be looking for U.S. and Canadian help to interview abroad witnesses, together with key suspects like former CTU Safety head Antonio “Tony” Intriago, ex–Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in addition to former First Girl Martine Moïse, Marie Etienne Joseph, the slain president’s kids Joverlein and Jomarlie Moïse, former police chief Léon Charles, and others.

In the meantime, Petro’s repeated visits additionally spotlight Colombia’s long-standing assist for Haiti. For the reason that early nineteenth century, Haiti has aided Colombia’s independence, a legacy recalled in earlier visits. In January, Petro apologized for Colombia’s involvement within the assassination plot and pledged renewed solidarity throughout a visit to Jacmel.

The Haitian authorities spent over $3.8 million for Gustavo Petro’s go to, throughout which he apologized for Colombia’s function in Moïse’s assassination and pledged stronger bilateral cooperation.



This time, Petro promised safety coaching and police assist amid Haiti’s deepening disaster. However his abrupt departure, mixed with a scarcity of transparency, has left the aim of his mission doubtful.

Whereas Haiti’s judicial system stalls, six folks have already been convicted and sentenced within the U.S. Amongst them, two are Colombians: Germán Alejando Rivera García and Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios. Moreover, a Colombian-American former agent, Arcángel Pretel Ortiz, is listed amongst 5 different defendants who’re awaiting trial, scheduled for March 2026.

