Haitian national found dead on TCI

The physique of a 50-year-old man was present in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands final night.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Pressure (RTCIPF) mentioned it acquired data that the decomposing physique of a person was present in an space close to Silverado Highway close to the Mompremier Towing Firm at round 9:48 pm.

Cops mentioned the sufferer has been recognized as Edrin Siffard, who’s a Haitian nationwide.

“That is being handled as a suspicious dying and the RTCIPF are awaiting the outcomes of an post-mortem to find out the reason for dying and its classification. The general public is being suggested to inform the closest police station or to contact Crime Stoppers and provides any data on this dying or any criminal activity anonymously,” police mentioned.