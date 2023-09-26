US, Kenya Sign Defense Agreement Ahead of Haiti Security Mission

Nairobi, Kenya – The USA and Kenya signed a protection settlement Monday aimed toward strengthening counterterrorism efforts in East Africa and supporting Kenya’s efforts to take the lead in a safety mission to Haiti.

U.S. Protection Secretary Lloyd Austin and Kenya’s Protection Minister Aden Duale signed the five-year settlement Monday within the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Austin mentioned the USA is ‘grateful to Kenya for its management in tackling safety challenges within the area and around the globe’ and thanked the nation for its willingness to take the lead of a multinational safety power to fight gang violence in Haiti.

He mentioned the Biden administration would work with Congress to safe the $100 million in funding that it pledged for the Haiti mission final week on the sidelines of the U.N. Basic Meeting.

‘The USA stands able to assist that vital mission by offering strong monetary and logistical help,’ he mentioned.

U.S. Protection Secretary Lloyd Austin, heart left, his Kenyan counterpart Aden Duale, heart proper, and others pose for a photograph after the signing of a bilateral protection cooperation settlement, in Nairobi, Kenya, Sept. 25, 2023.

Austin urged different nations to observe Kenya’s instance and supply extra personnel, gear, assist, coaching, and funding for the deliberate multinational safety mission to Haiti.

Kenya has pledged to ship 1,000 safety officers to Haiti to counter gang violence that has surged because the July 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. The safety mission, which has but to be authorised by the U.N. Safety Council, was requested by Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry final October.

On the regional combat towards al-Shabab, Austin mentioned the U.S. authorities deeply values its partnership with Kenya in countering the militant group.

Whereas in Djibouti on Sunday, Austin praised Somali forces for making ‘spectacular progress’ within the combat towards al-Shabab however cautioned that the phobia group nonetheless can ‘export terror from ungoverned areas.’

Austin met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Djibouti as a part of his first go to to the African continent as protection secretary. Earlier, Austin met with the Djiboutian president and protection minister, thanking them for internet hosting the USA’ main base in Africa and for supporting Somalia in its combat towards extremist teams.

U.S. Secretary of Protection Lloyd Austin and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud pose for a photograph throughout their assembly in Djibouti Metropolis, Sept. 24, 2023. (@SecDef)

Earlier than departing Monday for Nairobi, Austin thanked U.S. troops at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, highlighting what he known as their ‘very spectacular’ position in evacuating U.S. diplomats from Sudan in April.

‘This facility is de facto vital. We stood up a functionality right here following the 9/11 assaults as we had been working our efforts towards violent extremist organizations,’ Austin mentioned.

‘Since that point, not solely has this location helped us to do this, however we have additionally expanded the sorts of issues that we will do from this location to incorporate a number of the issues that you just not too long ago helped us with like evacuating our diplomats from Sudan.’

Somalia’s military and allied clan militias have continued to drive al-Shabab fighters out of central Somalia as a part of the nation’s army offensive because the president declared ‘whole battle’ towards the militants in August 2022.

However terrorists proceed to strike at Somali forces, with a truck bombing close to a safety checkpoint within the central Somali city of Beledweyne killing 21 folks and wounding 52 others Saturday. Safety forces had been tipped off concerning the truck and had been inspecting it when it detonated, Beledweyne District Commissioner Omar Osman Alasow advised VOA.

The assembly between Austin and Mohamud got here two days after a small arms hearth assault on a army barracks in Kulbiyow, Somalia, left one U.S. contractor and a companion power member injured, a senior protection official advised VOA.

A professional-al-Shabab outlet claimed the assault injured 4 U.S. forces and 9 members of Kenya’s forces. The senior protection official advised VOA that was ‘overblown,’ including that no U.S. service member was injured, and the contractor’s accidents didn’t require medivac.

Latest violence has led Somali officers to hunt a 90-day delay within the scheduled drawdown of African Union peacekeepers to account for what the Somali authorities calls ‘a number of vital setbacks.’

‘He [President Mohamud] desires to do the whole lot that he can to keep up momentum,’ Austin mentioned in response to VOA, with out commenting additional on the Somali request to the African Union.

Three thousand African Union forces are anticipated to withdraw from Somalia by the tip of this month, with all African Union forces set to withdraw by the tip of subsequent 12 months.

Pulling assist for Somalia too early, or not devoting sufficient sources to countering Islamic extremists in Africa, may permit terror teams to overrun the nation very like the Taliban did whereas the U.S. was withdrawing its army forces there, says Invoice Roggio, a former soldier and editor of the Basis for Protection of Democracies’ Lengthy Struggle Journal, which publishes reporting and evaluation of worldwide counterterrorism efforts.

‘We’re working on the margins towards these jihadist teams, barely maintaining them contained,’ Roggio advised VOA.

Wagner Group in Africa

In the meantime, U.S. protection officers say the U.S. has not seen a withdrawal of a considerable variety of Wagner Group forces following the dying of its chief final month.

‘Wagner nonetheless has a considerable presence on the continent,’ Austin advised reporters Sunday in Djibouti.

Multiple month since Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s dying, the U.S. has not but seen a ‘decisive shift’ in Wagner’s relationship with the Kremlin or indicators that Moscow has absorbed the group’s operations throughout Africa, a senior protection official mentioned.

‘I feel what you may see sooner or later right here might be some competitors throughout the ranks to [see] who’s going to be the following chief,’ Austin advised reporters Sunday. ‘I feel you may additionally see doubtlessly the Russian authorities shifting to both change Wagner with another sort of aspect or utilizing Russian forces to assist efforts on the continent.’

Wagner forces will probably be capable of maintain its presence in Africa within the close to time period, Austin added, however will wrestle to take action within the mid- to long run with out assist from the Russian authorities.

One senior official advised reporters that some governments have expressed regrets to U.S. officers after permitting Wagner to function of their international locations.

U.S. officers additionally mentioned there have been indicators of Wagner forces attempting to ‘exploit’ the political state of affairs in Niger since army forces seized management and eliminated the president from energy in July, with out elaborating.

French President Emmanuel Macron introduced Sunday that France will pull its ambassador in another country and finish its army presence in Niger by the tip of the 12 months. The army junta had repeatedly requested for the French ambassador to go away, saying France didn’t acknowledge the junta because the reliable leaders of Niger.

The announcement is a big hit to France’s coverage in Africa. France had stationed hundreds of troops within the Sahel area to combat jihadi teams in response to requests from state leaders, however French troops pulled out of neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso in recent times following coups there.

U.S. power posture in Niger has remained regular at about 1,000 forces because the junta took energy in July, however the U.S. has moved a few of its forces inside Niger from a base in Niamey to a base in Agadez, about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from the capital.

Austin mentioned the U.S. has not resumed counterterror operations with Niger’s army forces however has performed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions to guard its forces from potential threats.

VOA’s Harun Maruf and Mohamed Olad Hassan contributed to this report.