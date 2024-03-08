Liverpool-Manchester City: Rodri Is the Premier League’s Best Player

Pep Guardiola would, in an unguarded second, most likely concede that he has a slight tendency towards hyperbole. With eyes huge and voice breathless, he’ll sing the praises of some hopelessly overmatched opponent his Manchester Metropolis workforce has simply crushed by 6-1, his gamers’ jerseys untainted by sweat. “Guys,” he’ll say, “guys, they’re so good. So, so good.”

The place this reflex comes from is a matter of interpretation. The likeliest rationalization is that it’s simply who Guardiola is: passionate and intense and deeply enthusiastic, nonetheless, about his sport. There could be only a sprint of noblesse oblige in there, too, slightly well-intentioned clemency from soccer’s nice conqueror. And it’s straightforward to marvel if Guardiola resents how a lot of his — and Metropolis’s — success is offered as an financial inevitability, and so feels the necessity to get his rebuttal in first.

Regardless of the reality, the impact is similar: At occasions, it may be troublesome to be completely sure when Guardiola is being honest and when he’s indulging in some gentle lily-gilding.