Notes by M. Evan Corcoran, a Trump Lawyer, Gave Prosecutors a Road Map

The 2 indictments filed to date towards former President Donald J. Trump — one introduced by the Manhattan district legal professional, the opposite by a Justice Division particular counsel — cost him with very completely different crimes however have one thing in frequent: Each had been primarily based, at the least partially, on the phrases of his personal legal professionals.

Within the 49-page federal indictment accusing him of retaining categorized paperwork after leaving the White Home and scheming to dam authorities efforts to retrieve them, a few of the most probably damning proof got here from notes made by a type of legal professionals, M. Evan Corcoran.

Mr. Corcoran’s notes, first recorded into an iPhone after which transcribed on paper, primarily gave prosecutors a street map to constructing their case. Mr. Trump, based on the indictment, pressured Mr. Corcoran to thwart investigators from reclaiming reams of categorized materials and even steered to him that it could be higher to misinform investigators and withhold the paperwork altogether.

Earlier this 12 months, over Mr. Trump’s objections, the particular counsel overseeing the investigation, Jack Smith, obtained the notes by way of an invocation of the crime-fraud exception. That exception is a provision of the regulation that enables prosecutors to work across the regular protections of attorney-client privilege if they’ve purpose to imagine and may reveal to a choose {that a} shopper used authorized recommendation to additional a criminal offense.