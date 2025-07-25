Starlink suffers global outage – The Haitian Times

Overview: Elon Musk’s Starlink web community skilled an outage Thursday, disconnecting customers worldwide. The two.5-hour disruption affected tens of 1000’s, together with customers in Haiti, the place Starlink is a rising lifeline for web entry.

A uncommon and widespread outage of Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite tv for pc web service, knocked tens of 1000’s of customers offline on Thursday, together with customers throughout Haiti the place the service has change into more and more very important.

The two.5-hour disruption started round 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) and stemmed from inside software program failures, in response to Michael Nicolls, vp of Starlink Engineering. “The outage was resulting from failure of key inside software program companies that function the core community,” Nicolls posted on X, including {that a} resolution had been applied and apologizing for the service interruption.

Elon Musk additionally acknowledged the issue on X, writing: “Sorry for the outage. SpaceX will treatment root trigger to make sure it doesn’t occur once more.”

Outage tracker Downdetector acquired greater than 61,000 consumer reviews from the U.S. and Europe. This is likely one of the longest outages ever for Starlink since changing into a significant web supplier.

The outage’s trigger stays underneath overview, although specialists speculated it could have been tied to a flawed software program replace or probably a cyberattack. Gregory Falco, director of the house and cybersecurity lab at Cornell College, advised Reuters the incident resembled final 12 months’s international Microsoft disruption attributable to a defective replace to CrowdStrike’s safety software program.

Starlink at present serves over 6 million customers throughout 140 nations, with greater than 8,000 low-Earth orbit satellites launched since 2020. It has change into a essential connectivity choice for militaries, transportation sectors, and communities missing conventional broadband.

Starlink turned out there in Haiti in March 2023 and has since expanded quickly throughout the island, providing web entry to rural and distant communities lengthy underserved by native suppliers.

In 2022, lower than half of Haitians had entry to dependable residence web. Starlink’s arrival has allowed extra Haitians to entry distant schooling, digital jobs, and catastrophe communications.

