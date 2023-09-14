World News | Haitian Officials Meet in Dominican Republic to Prevent Border Closings over Canal Dispute

San Juan (Puerto Rico), Sep 14 (AP) Haiti’s authorities introduced that it met on Wednesday with Dominican officers within the Dominican Republic to speak a couple of latest menace by that nation’s president to shut all borders in response to a row over the development of a supposed canal.

The transient assertion by Haiti’s Ministry of International Affairs didn’t present a lot element, besides to say that either side have been looking for a “truthful and definitive” resolution to squabbles over the usage of the Bloodbath River that runs alongside the border each international locations share on the island of Hispaniola.

Dominican officers haven’t commented on the obvious assembly.

Simmering tensions between Haiti and the Dominican Republic deepened on Monday when Dominican President Luis Abinader introduced that he had suspended issuing visas to Haitians and threatened to close down land, air and sea site visitors if the battle over the canal wasn’t resolved earlier than Thursday.

The excavation of a supposed canal on Haitian soil started not too long ago, however it wasn’t clear who, if anybody, licensed the digging. It already prompted Abinader to close the border final week close to the northern city of Dajabon, an financial lifeline for Haitians who purchase and promote items there a number of instances per week.

Dominican officers declare that the canal would divert water from the Bloodbath River and damage farmers and the atmosphere. The river is known as after a bloody battle between French and Spanish colonizers within the 18th century.

The Dominican Republic final totally closed its border with Haiti following the July 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Since then, it has at instances closed elements of the border for safety. (AP)

