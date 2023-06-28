Catholic faithful unite in procession honoring Notre-Dame du Perpétuel Secours to seek healing amidst Haiti ongoing crises

PORT-AU-PRINCE- In a solemn procession in Champ-de-Mars, Port-au-Prince devoted Catholics commemorated June 27 the feast of Notre-Dame du Perpétuel Secours or Our Woman of Perpetual Assist.

With heartfelt prayers and tears, the trustworthy congregated on the Champ de Mars and made their technique to the Bel-Air neighborhood, the previous location of the Church of Notre-Dame du Perpétuel Secours earlier than its relocation to Delmas 75. The procession attracted believers from all corners, united in prayer and celebration for the patroness of Port-au-Prince. It was escorted by the brokers of the particular police unit, UDMO.

