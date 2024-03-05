China Wants to Look Open. Beneath the Surface, Xi’s Grip is Clear.

Lastly, it appeared, issues had been again to regular.

As practically 3,000 delegates filed into Beijing’s Nice Corridor of the Folks on Tuesday for the opening of China’s annual legislative assembly, none wore face masks. Officers pressed collectively to shake arms and pose for photographs. Round them, reporters and diplomats from world wide milled concerning the cavernous foyer, many invited again for the primary time for the reason that outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic 4 years earlier.

It was one among China’s highest-profile political levels, and the message being despatched was clear: The nation’s extended isolation was over, and it was as soon as extra open to the world and prepared for enterprise.

However regular in right this moment’s China has a distinct which means than earlier than. And beneath the veneer of openness had been indicators of how a lot China has modified up to now 4 years, changing into extra insular, extra regimented, extra tightly certain to the one-person rule of its prime chief, Xi Jinping.