Eric Carmen, the rock singer who led the Seventies power-pop pioneers the Raspberries earlier than embarking on a profitable solo profession, has died. He was 74.

His dying was introduced on his website by his spouse, Amy Carmen. She didn’t give a trigger and stated solely that he died “in his sleep, over the weekend.”

The Raspberries, which shaped in Cleveland, burst onto the American rock scene in 1972 with their self-titled debut album, that includes their greatest hit, “Go All the Way,” a provocative music for its day, sung from the viewpoint of a younger girl.

Dave Swanson of the web site Final Basic Rock known as it “the definitive energy pop music of all time,” because the rising model, recognized for grafting ’60s-era vocal harmonies onto the crunchy guitar riffs of the ’70s, would come to be known as.