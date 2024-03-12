Eric Carmen, Raspberries Frontman and ‘All by Myself’ Singer, Dies at 74

Eric Carmen, the rock singer who led the Seventies power-pop pioneers the Raspberries earlier than embarking on a profitable solo profession, has died. He was 74.
His dying was introduced on his website by his spouse, Amy Carmen. She didn’t give a trigger and stated solely that he died “in his sleep, over the weekend.”
The Raspberries, which shaped in Cleveland, burst onto the American rock scene in 1972 with their self-titled debut album, that includes their greatest hit, “Go All the Way,” a provocative music for its day, sung from the viewpoint of a younger girl.
Dave Swanson of the web site Final Basic Rock known as it “the definitive energy pop music of all time,” because the rising model, recognized for grafting ’60s-era vocal harmonies onto the crunchy guitar riffs of the ’70s, would come to be known as.
“The opening Who-like blast leads into a really Beatles-esque verse, earlier than touchdown in some forgotten Seaside Boys refrain,” he wrote. “Thus was the magic of the Raspberries music craft. They have been in a position to take the very best components and concepts from the earlier decade, and morph them into one thing new, but acquainted.”
The Raspberries’ second album, “Recent,” additionally launched in 1972, could be their highest-charting, at No. 36. It featured two High 40 hits, “I Wanna Be With You” and “Let’s Pretend.”
Recognized for its matching fits and clear picture, the band was dismissed by some as passé, although its affect on rock music would develop over time.
After the band broke up in 1975, Mr. Carmen went solo. He swerved into smooth rock, shortly scoring a success single with “All by Myself,” which peaked at No. 2.