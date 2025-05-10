Haitian midwives at bedside of women displaced by gang violence

Overview: Within the lead-up to Worldwide Midwives Day, the Haitian Midwives Affiliation organized a cellular clinic to help displaced girls in Port-au-Prince, providing gynecological care, prenatal checkups and psychological help. The initiative not solely addressed pressing well being wants amidst collapsing healthcare providers and rising gang-fueled insecurity but in addition underscored the important but ignored function of midwives within the nation, the place maternal well being is in disaster and over one million folks have been displaced by gang violence— the bulk are girls.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Standing quietly in entrance of the desk of medical provides within the crowded yard of Quisqueya Chapel in Delmas 75, Emanique Monpremier receives sachets of medicine from a workers member of the Haitian Midwives Affiliation (ASFH, per its French acronym). On her left hand, a forged bears witness to the ache of a fracture she sustained whereas dwelling in a refugee camp after fleeing her house, which was set on hearth by gangs in Onaville, a locality within the Cul-de-Sac plain— just a few miles northeast of downtown Port-au-Prince.

“The ache is intense, and I usually can’t sleep,” says Monpremier, 41, a mom of two. “My medicine had run out. Issues obtained worse when my husband additionally had an accident. I’ve to handle the whole lot for my youngsters, even with this arm.”

Monpremier is considered one of many ladies from varied age teams who acquired free medical consultations throughout a cellular clinic organized by the ASFH on Saturday, Could 3. Amid a collapsing well being system, the ASFH midwives, who usually help girls in labor, offered important care to a few of Haiti’s most susceptible girls, not simply those that are pregnant.

Like many others displaced by gang violence, her youngsters are not in class. She survives thanks to assist from non-governmental organizations, associations like ASFH, and some good Samaritans. She additionally faces the fixed risk of illness as she endures rain, mud and bugs within the camp’s unsanitary situations.

“I’m dwelling in horrible situations right here. We are able to’t discover meals, and the rain is our greatest downside as a result of we sleep on cardboard,” Monpremier instructed The Haitian Occasions, calling for monetary help to hire a spot and begin a small enterprise.

“I’m actually unhappy that I can’t proceed to help my boys’ schooling. They’re struggling lots by my facet,” she added.

Emanique Monpremier receiving her medicine after a session with midwives for ache brought on by a fractured arm, in the course of the cellular clinic organized by the Affiliation of Midwives of Haiti (ASFH) on the Quiskeya Chapel in Delmas 75, on Saturday, Could 3, 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions.



The vast majority of people displaced by gang violence are girls, accounting for 55% of the overall. By the top of 2024, Haiti had roughly 1,041,000 internally displaced individuals, with 87% residing within the metropolitan space of Port-au-Prince, in line with an OIM report. This represents a major deterioration, because the variety of displaced people has tripled in only one yr, growing from 315,000 in December 2023 to over a million.

As well as, between January and December 2024, a complete of 6,488 circumstances of gender-based violence (GBV) have been reported by service suppliers throughout the GBV Sub-Cluster, in line with the United Nations Growth Programme (UNDP). As 2025 enters its first quarter, girls like Monpremier proceed to flee their houses, significantly from Kenscoff, Delmas 30, Mirebalais and Saut-d’Eau.

Midwives present care as Haiti’s well being system struggles amid insecurity

It’s in such an insecure context—the place every lady carries a heartbreaking but acquainted story—that the Haitian Midwives Affiliation welcomed them on Saturday, Could 3, on the Quisqueya Chapel’s courtyard, an inter-denominational church situated within the Delmas district. Even when monetary help isn’t obtainable, the affiliation strives to consolation these displaced girls by offering medical help—a service that has grow to be more and more uncommon as a result of closure and looting of greater than 30 hospitals throughout the nation. This example has made entry to healthcare extraordinarily tough.

Based in 2004, the affiliation determined this yr to convey these girls collectively for a day of devoted medical consultations. Gynecological exams, prenatal checkups, look after moms and their infants, cervical most cancers screening, psychological help for survivors of gender-based violence, and medicine to ease their struggling have been all a part of the providers supplied.

A midwife registers the ladies’s names to create their recordsdata, enabling them to be known as for medical consultations in the course of the cellular clinic organized by the Haitian Midwives Affiliation (ASFH) on the Quiskeya Chapel in Delmas 75 on Saturday, Could 3, 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions.



Unsurprisingly, they arrived in massive numbers. Gathered within the chapel courtyard, they’d been ready since 8 a.m., hoping to search out some reduction for his or her ache—and that of their youngsters.

“We wish to mark Worldwide Midwives Day by providing free healthcare providers, given the present state of affairs within the nation the place entry to sexual, reproductive, and maternal well being has grow to be more and more restricted,” mentioned Jeffthanie Mathurin, communication officer for ASFH.

“We all know the issues are many, nevertheless it was essential to satisfy with these girls, to allow them to know that midwives are considering of them and that we’re prepared to assist nevertheless we will,” she added.

This yr, the affiliation organized a cellular clinic as an alternative of internet hosting a day of reflection on the midwifery occupation. Nonetheless, this isn’t its first initiative of this type. It has already offered healthcare providers in quite a few Port-au-Prince camps, together with Maïs Gaté, Bourdon and Clercine.

Sufferers having their important indicators checked earlier than seeing a physician in the course of the cellular clinic organized by the Haitian Midwives Affiliation (ASFH) on the Quiskeya Chapel in Delmas 75, on Saturday, Could 3, 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions.

The initiative was vastly appreciated by the displaced girls, particularly by Ludgmie Fils-Aimé, who got here particularly for a gynecological session.

“I’m very glad about this occasion, and I really feel seen within the help given to us, girls,” mentioned Fils-Aimé. “This exercise is essential to me as a result of the medical care we acquired in the present day without spending a dime might value us some huge cash elsewhere.”

Fils-Aimé fled her house in Delmas 18 earlier than gangs took management of the world. She now lives with out her husband and along with her younger daughter in a refugee camp arrange on the République d’Équateur college. Like Monpremier, life within the camp is extraordinarily tough for her. Surviving away from house stays a each day wrestle.

“I can’t say I’m dwelling effectively, as a result of I wasn’t on this deplorable state of affairs earlier than,” says Fils-Aimé, hurrying into the session room.

Midwifery is a comparatively obscure occupation in Haiti

Past its life-saving medical contribution, this initiative highlights the essential function of midwives in Haiti, a rustic going through a maternal well being disaster.

In accordance with Mathurin, there are solely round 250 midwives throughout the nation. Till not too long ago, solely two establishments supplied coaching on this area. The Nationwide Faculty for Midwives and Nurses (ENISF), based in 1977, has since closed, leaving the Nationwide Larger Institute for Midwifery Coaching (INSFSF), which opened in 2011, as the one lively establishment to supply coaching and schooling within the area.

A mom holds her baby in her left arm whereas receiving medicine after a session for the kid’s flu on the cellular clinic organized by the Haitian Midwives Affiliation (ASFH) on the Quiskeya Chapel in Delmas 75, on Saturday, Could 3, 2025. Picture by Dieugo André for The Haitian Occasions.

It was solely in 2021 that the occupation was formally built-in into the State College of Haiti (UEH) by means of the creation of the College of Midwifery, which affords a decentralized coaching program throughout three websites within the West, North and South departments. In Port-au-Prince, no new recruitment is at the moment potential as a result of college’s amenities having been burned down by gangs. This system now operates from the premises of a neighborhood affiliation.

“Sadly, the occupation stays largely unknown in Haiti, regardless of its world significance in sexual and reproductive well being,” laments Mathurin. “We are sometimes mistaken for fanm chay [traditional birth attendant, typically a woman, who assists with childbirth in the home] or nurses.”

“We deal with the physiological points of childbirth, and what units us other than the fanm chay is that we’ve got acquired scientific coaching formally acknowledged by the state,” she provides, advocating for collaboration between licensed midwives and fanm chay, who help girls in provincial cities giving beginning with out formal coaching.

