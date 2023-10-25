Israel-Hamas War: Turkey’s President Criticizes Israel and Backs Hamas

American intelligence officers stated Tuesday they now had “excessive confidence” that the blast at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza final week was the results of a Palestinian rocket that broke up mid-flight, and that no Israeli weapon was concerned within the explosion.

The officers stated, nonetheless, that quite a few mysteries nonetheless remained concerning the incident. These embrace how many individuals had been killed or injured when, by the U.S. account, the warhead of a Palestinian rocket landed within the parking zone of the hospital. However they stated there was little harm to the hospital itself, and no collapse of the construction.

U.S. intelligence businesses launched no new imagery or different new proof to make their case. As an alternative, they stated their strengthened evaluation got here from Israeli intercepts of Palestinian armed teams and publicly obtainable video. These movies, the U.S. officers stated, allowed them to evaluate that the rocket was launched from Gaza and, after a “catastrophic motor failure,” the warhead fell on the hospital’s parking zone. The officers, who spoke on the situation of anonymity to debate delicate data, stated there was no proof an Israeli launch may have been accountable.

A U.S. intelligence official stated the evaluation of the movies has centered totally on one recorded by Al Jazeera, although there are a number of movies of projectiles within the skies and the explosion on the hospital. The U.S. intelligence evaluation of the Al Jazeera video is at odds with a New York Instances investigation, which discovered that the projectile proven in that video and others was launched from Israel and exploded nicely away from the hospital. A spokesman for the Workplace of the Director of Nationwide Intelligence stated The Instances and intelligence businesses had totally different interpretations of the video.

U.S. officers stated their evaluation was additionally primarily based on communications intercepts offered by the Israelis and pictures of the explosion and aftermath. Final week, U.S. officers stated their early intelligence confirmed that the blast was brought on by an armed Palestinian group, rebutting Palestinian claims that an Israeli strike brought about the explosion. U.S. spy businesses didn’t launch detailed proof on the time to help their evaluation.

On Tuesday, U.S. intelligence officers reaffirmed their evaluation that Israel was not accountable for the explosion. The analysis mirrored the next diploma of certainty by U.S. intelligence officers that Israel was not accountable for the blast.

Israel has stated the explosion, which resulted in a major variety of casualties, was brought on by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a bunch allied with Hamas. The group stated Israel’s accusations that one among its rockets malfunctioned and hit the hospital had been “false and baseless.” Hamas has not offered any documentation of Israeli involvement.

The hospital blast prompted protests across the area. In an early declare, Hamas stated that the hospital had been hit by an Israeli missile. President Biden, flying to Israel for a go to, stated final week that preliminary proof was that the strike had been “executed by the opposite group,’’ however that the conclusion was preliminary.

However the preliminary account by Hamas took maintain, particularly at a time when Israel was finishing up airstrikes upfront of a possible floor assault supposed to remove Hamas after the phobia assault that the Israeli authorities says killed greater than 1,400 individuals. Israel’s relentless artillery and bombing marketing campaign in response has killed 5,700 Palestinians, in line with the Hamas-run Gazan Well being Ministry.

The most recent American evaluation is partially primarily based on what has not been found. A senior intelligence official stated there have been no photographs of any Palestinians displaying an Israeli weapon from the bomb web site.

U.S. officers stated solely mild harm was sustained on the web site, which is according to the premise of a Gaza-made rocket that broke up in flight, somewhat than an Israeli munition placing the hospital.

Photos of a fireball on the hospital web site, and photos taken after the actual fact exhibiting burned vehicles within the compound’s parking zone, are according to a malfunctioning missile, in line with U.S. officers.

The American evaluation additionally depends closely on intercepts offered by Israeli intelligence businesses. U.S. officers stated the Israelis have offered a number of recordings that American intelligence businesses say they’ve authenticated. All the recordings are secondhand accounts: members of Hamas discussing their perception that the explosion was brought on by an errant or malfunctioning rocket fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. U.S. officers didn’t present recordings or transcriptions of those intercepts.

The declassified evaluation gives no particular data on the place U.S. intelligence officers assume a rocket inflicting the blast was launched from inside Gaza.

However the senior official stated the businesses had been persevering with to analyze. If america will get extra data that may level in a special course, the official stated, intelligence businesses will launch it.

On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain stated his nation’s intelligence providers assessed {that a} Palestinian rocket fired from Gaza and aimed toward Israel was possible the reason for the deaths on the hospital.

“On the premise of the deep information and evaluation of our intelligence and weapons specialists, the British authorities judges that the explosion was possible brought on by a missile or a part of one which was launched from inside Gaza in the direction of Israel,” Mr. Sunak stated.

Final week, U.S. intelligence businesses stated that they had been working to corroborate an Israeli evaluation that the explosion resulted from an errant rocket fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The variety of casualties from the explosion on the hospital stays in dispute.

U.S. officers estimated final week that between 100 and 300 individuals had been killed, however stated the dying toll was possible on the low finish of that vary. On Tuesday, U.S. officers stated they solely had low confidence in that evaluation. The Hamas-run well being ministry in Gaza stated the dying toll was 471, a determine revised down from their earlier evaluation of 500.

U.S. officers stated on Tuesday that an correct depend of the individuals who died on the hospital was not possible to acquire due to an absence of impartial sources.

Days after Hamas accused Israel of bombing a hospital in Gaza Metropolis and killing a whole lot of individuals, the armed Palestinian group has but to supply or describe any proof linking Israel to the blast, says it can’t discover the munition that hit the positioning and has declined to offer element to help its depend of the casualties.

The Hamas-run well being ministry has additionally declined to launch additional particulars about these 471 victims, and all traces of the munition have seemingly vanished from the positioning of the blast, including to the problem in assessing its provenance. Elevating additional questions on Hamas’s claims, the affect web site turned out to be the hospital parking zone, and never the hospital itself.