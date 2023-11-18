PORT-AU-PRINCE — After a long-delayed listening to Thursday, Kenya’s Excessive Courtroom of Justice plans to deliberate till January about deploying cops to Haiti as a part of the United Nations-backed Multinational Safety Assist (MSS) Mission to fight gangs.

The deliberations extension till Jan. 26, 2024, has ignited additional controversy between critics and opponents of the hassle. Kenya’s authorities now faces a dilemma as its parliament not too long ago licensed the deployment of 1,000 officers for the mission. Haitians are additionally left questioning if assist, previously requested 13 months in the past, will ever arrive to assist the Haitian Nationwide Police (PNH).

Overview: Haiti’s await the UN-approved multinational mission seemingly grows longer as Kenya’s highest courtroom questions the legitimacy of its police heading overseas, regardless of approval by its parliament.

