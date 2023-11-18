Trump Focuses on Iowa as He Looks to Close Out the Republican Race

With just below two months till the Iowa caucuses, former President Donald J. Trump on Saturday returned to the state and made express a marketing campaign technique that he had solely hinted at for months.

Talking in a crowded highschool fitness center, Mr. Trump made clear that he noticed a decisive victory within the first Republican nominating contest because the swiftest path to finish the Republican main and give attention to a common election race in opposition to President Biden.

“You understand, we now have to ship an ideal sign,” Mr. Trump mentioned. Referring to his Republican rivals, he added, “After which perhaps these folks say, ‘OK, it’s over now.’”

After his speech concluded, Mr. Trump additionally made a departure from his regular rally routine. The previous president, who has largely eschewed the retail politicking attribute of the state, caught round for roughly 10 minutes to pose for footage and shake voters’ arms.