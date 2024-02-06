Mideast Crisis: Hamas Has Responded to Latest Deal Offer, Officials Say

Israel has known as securing the liberty of the hostages kidnapped to Gaza a key objective in its battle in opposition to Hamas, so many within the nation had been shocked on Tuesday when it emerged that a minimum of a fifth of the captives had been already useless.

The information was more likely to worsen a furor in Israel, the place a debate over the federal government’s plan of action in Gaza relating to the hostages has grow to be divisive.

Israeli intelligence officers have concluded that a minimum of 30 of the remaining 136 hostages captured by Hamas and its allies on Oct. 7 have died for the reason that begin of the battle, in line with a confidential evaluation that was reviewed by The New York Instances.

The our bodies of two different useless Israelis, killed in 2014 throughout a earlier battle between Israel and Hamas, have been held within the territory ever since, bringing the entire variety of slain hostages inside Gaza to a minimum of 32.

The Israeli authorities late on Tuesday launched a press release saying that solely 31 had been confirmed useless; the discrepancy between the 2 numbers couldn’t be instantly reconciled.

“We have now knowledgeable 31 households that their captured family members are now not among the many dwelling and that we’ve got pronounced them useless,” Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army’s chief spokesman, stated Tuesday after The Instances revealed a report concerning the beforehand undisclosed hostage deaths.

4 officers stated that Israeli intelligence officers had been additionally assessing unconfirmed data that indicated that a minimum of 20 different hostages could have additionally been killed.

Among the useless had been killed inside Israel on Oct. 7. Their deaths had been unconfirmed on the time they usually had been counted among the many hostages, however their our bodies had been taken by Hamas to Gaza, in line with two of the officers.

Others had been injured through the Hamas-led assault and died of their accidents after being kidnapped to Gaza, the officers stated. Others nonetheless, the officers added, had been killed by Hamas as soon as inside Gaza.

At the very least three hostages had been killed by the Israeli army throughout its floor operations. One other was killed throughout a failed rescue operation. Israeli troopers discovered the our bodies of some hostages, intact and with out exterior accidents, contained in the warren of tunnels Hamas has dug beneath Gaza. The military has but to make clear the causes of these deaths.

The determine of 32 deaths is greater than any earlier quantity the Israeli authorities have publicly disclosed.

In January, some relations stormed a gathering at Israel’s Parliament to demand that lawmakers take higher motion to safe the captives’ launch. That protest and comparable demonstrations in current months have helped expose a societal rift between those that help making a take care of Hamas to safe the captives’ launch and people who search the militant group’s whole destruction.

Greater than 240 hostages had been captured by Hamas and its allies through the Oct. 7 raid on southern Israel, prompting Israel to retaliate with large airstrikes after which a floor invasion. Roughly half of the hostages have been freed, virtually all throughout a brief truce in November, once they had been exchanged for 240 Palestinian prisoners and detainees held in Israeli jails.

Since that truce, the Israeli authorities has stated that its army operations in Gaza would pave the way in which to additional hostage releases. Officers have argued that each Israeli army success locations Hamas below extra stress to barter one other trade, and makes the army higher capable of rescue the remaining captives by pressure.

However scores of survivors and households of the hostages have stated that the army marketing campaign is endangering their family members’ lives. They need the federal government to make it a precedence to succeed in a brand new hostage deal as a substitute of urgent forward with the invasion, lest their kin be killed within the crossfire. Just one hostage has been freed by an Israeli army rescue operation.

The controversy over the hostages has grow to be notably acute in current days, as negotiations over one other cease-fire deal — mediated by Egypt and Qatar — have gathered momentum.

Egypt and Qatar have negotiated with the leaders of Hamas on a proposal backed by the US that would quickly cease the battle, free the remaining hostages there in trade for Palestinians detained in Israeli jails, and permit extra meals, water, medication and different provides into the territory.

On Tuesday, Hamas stated it had acquired the proposal and delivered a response to the mediators, however didn’t elaborate.

Proper-wing members of Israel’s ruling coalition have threatened to go away Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s authorities if he agrees to a deal that permits Hamas to stay in energy in trade for the liberty of all of the remaining hostages.

However different members of his coalition, together with a centrist former normal, Gadi Eisenkot, have recommended that liberating the hostages is a extra vital objective than additional army positive aspects, and that the 2 targets are mutually incompatible.

Requested for remark, the Israeli army stated in a press release that it was “deploying all out there assets to find and retrieve as a lot data as potential relating to the hostages at the moment held by Hamas.”

A spokeswoman for the principle alliance of hostage households, Liat Bell Sommer, stated the alliance was in search of an instantaneous deal.

“We’re conscious that there are our bodies in Hamas captivity. We’re additionally conscious that day-after-day the hostages are held in Hamas tunnels is a loss of life sentence to them,” Ms. Sommer stated.

Different hostages could have additionally already died, however the army has but to declare them useless as a result of it wants to achieve absolute proof earlier than telling their households, in line with Avi Kalo, who led a army intelligence division that handled prisoners of battle and lacking folks.

“In terms of the choice about whether or not to declare a prisoner of battle, or a lacking particular person, useless, Israeli intelligence wants one hundred pc certainty,” stated Mr. Kalo.

“Such a horrible message should not be conveyed besides within the case of absolute and ultimate information,” he added.

The Israeli army’s evaluation didn’t conclude that any of the useless hostages had been killed in Israeli strikes. However a number of the hostages freed in November have stated that they worry these nonetheless in Gaza might be killed in Israeli salvos. At the very least one freed hostage stated the relentless Israeli bombardment at instances felt as menacing because the risk posed by her captors.

“Many instances I advised myself that, ultimately, I’ll die from Israel’s missiles and never from Hamas,” stated Sahar Kalderon, talking in an interview final December, weeks after being launched. Her father stays captured inside Gaza.

“What about my father, who has been left behind?” she stated within the interview. “I ask of everybody who sees this: Please, cease this battle; get all of the hostages out.”

Reporting was contributed by Johnatan Reiss , Aaron Boxerman , Gabby Sobelman and Rawan Sheikh Ahmad .