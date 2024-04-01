Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Protests in opposition to Netanyahu intensified

1000’s of individuals gathered exterior Israel’s Parliament yesterday in one of many largest demonstrations in opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because the begin of the battle in Gaza.

He has confronted growing stress, overseas and at dwelling, over Israel’s dealing with of the battle, and lots of Israelis are calling for him to resign. Shut allies just like the U.S. have criticized the battle’s heavy civilian toll and have urged Israel to permit extra help into Gaza. And lots of Israelis have demanded that Netanyahu prioritize the discharge of the hostages held by Hamas as a part of a cease-fire deal. 1000’s demonstrated in opposition to Netanyahu’s authorities in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

The protests in Jerusalem, which had been anticipated to proceed by means of Wednesday, got here as in-person talks a couple of potential cease-fire resumed in Cairo.

Context: Protests in opposition to Netanyahu over his plan to overtake the judiciary largely subsided after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 assault on Israel, however public dissatisfaction with the battle has now pushed Israelis again into the streets.