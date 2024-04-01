Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Protests in opposition to Netanyahu intensified
1000’s of individuals gathered exterior Israel’s Parliament yesterday in one of many largest demonstrations in opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because the begin of the battle in Gaza.
He has confronted growing stress, overseas and at dwelling, over Israel’s dealing with of the battle, and lots of Israelis are calling for him to resign. Shut allies just like the U.S. have criticized the battle’s heavy civilian toll and have urged Israel to permit extra help into Gaza. And lots of Israelis have demanded that Netanyahu prioritize the discharge of the hostages held by Hamas as a part of a cease-fire deal. 1000’s demonstrated in opposition to Netanyahu’s authorities in Tel Aviv on Saturday.
The protests in Jerusalem, which had been anticipated to proceed by means of Wednesday, got here as in-person talks a couple of potential cease-fire resumed in Cairo.
Context: Protests in opposition to Netanyahu over his plan to overtake the judiciary largely subsided after the Hamas-led Oct. 7 assault on Israel, however public dissatisfaction with the battle has now pushed Israelis again into the streets.
One other challenge: Netanyahu additionally faces a dispute over a invoice to increase ultra-Orthodox Jews’ exemption from obligatory army service, along with his right-wing governing coalition at stake. If the state doesn’t lengthen the exemption, ultra-Orthodox lawmakers may go away the coalition; if it does, secular members may stroll out.
A Russian defector’s killing raised fears of hit squads
The boys who killed Maksim Kuzminov wished to ship a message. The killers shot him six instances in a parking storage in southern Spain, then ran over his physique with their automotive. Investigators on the scene discovered casings from ammunition that was generally used within the former Communist bloc.
Kuzminov defected from Russia to Ukraine final summer season, flying a army helicopter into Ukrainian territory with secret paperwork. He dedicated the one offense President Vladimir Putin of Russia has stated he won’t ever forgive: treachery.
His killing within the seaside resort city of Villajoyosa in February has raised fears that Russia’s European spy networks proceed to function and are concentrating on enemies of the Kremlin, regardless of concerted efforts to dismantle them after Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022.
No proof of direct Kremlin involvement has emerged. However Russia has made no secret of its need to see Kuzminov useless, and senior police officers stated that the assault resembled related ones by the Kremlin.
Indignant farmers are reshaping Europe
Farmers are protesting throughout Europe, enraged by tightening E.U. environmental laws, lowered farm subsidies and low-cost grain and poultry imports from Ukraine.
Their discontent threatens to do greater than change how Europe produces meals. Farmers are blunting local weather targets, reshaping politics forward of elections for the European Parliament in June and shaking European unity in opposition to Russia, because the battle in Ukraine will increase prices. The turmoil has emboldened a far proper that thrives on grievances and rattled a European institution pressured to make concessions.
MORE TOP NEWS
A poor fisherman in a Turkish village was retrieving his web from a lake when he discovered {that a} white stork had alighted on his boat. The fisherman tossed the stork some fish, and he made a pal — the stork returned for the following 13 years.
The trendy-day fable introduced surprising fame to the fisherman, Adem Yilmaz, and the stork, Yaren, after a deft social media marketing campaign by a wildlife photographer, and the pair has co-starred in a documentary and a kids’s e-book.
Dialog Starters
Right here’s our evaluation of “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé’s new nation album, which brazenly interrogates classes and stereotypes and pointedly ignores formulation.
Many landlords now deal with graffiti as a cool commodity, however gentrification can drive out the artists whose work has made a neighborhood stylish.
Matt Farley has written 24,000 songs in 20 years, with the objective of writing a track about something searchable. Final yr, he made $200,000 from the challenge.
SPORTS NEWS
Julia Louis-Dreyfus needs you to hearken to older ladies
When Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who received almost a dozen Emmys for her roles in “Seinfeld” and “Veep,” hit her 60s, she was struck by a realization: She wished to listen to from the outdated girls.
So she began a podcast, “Wiser Than Me,” which was named Apple Podcasts’ present of the yr for 2023. On the present she interviews well-known ladies, like Isabel Allende, Patti Smith and Carol Burnett, in regards to the joys and sorrows of growing older.
So does age beget candor? Louis-Dreyfus thinks so. “With these ladies,” she stated, “it’s like, ‘Oh, who cares — right here’s the reality.’”