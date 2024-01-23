Trump’s Win Adds to Air of Inevitability as Haley Sharpens Edge

Donald J. Trump’s victory within the New Hampshire main on Tuesday supplied him the second of a gap pair of wins within the Republican nomination battle that accelerated his push for the celebration to coalesce behind him and deepened questions in regards to the path ahead for Nikki Haley, his lone remaining rival.

The defeat of Ms. Haley in New Hampshire got here eight days after the previous president trounced Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida so completely in Iowa that it drove Mr. DeSantis from the race. Mr. Trump and his allies have turned his twin early wins right into a milestone — declaring, after simply the primary two contests, that the celebration must unite behind him now to organize for a rematch in November between Mr. Trump and President Biden.

No Republican candidate has ever gained the primary two states after which not in the end secured the presidential nomination, a undeniable fact that Mr. Trump himself famous in his victory speech in Nashua, N.H.

“If you win Iowa and also you win New Hampshire, they’ve by no means had a loss — there’s by no means been — so we’re not going to be the primary, I can inform you,” Mr. Trump advised the group.