Attorney Raises Alarm About Treatment Of Three Haitian Women In Police Custody | RJR News

Issues are being raised in regards to the remedy and attainable destiny of three Haitian girls who’re in police lock-up in Bridgeport, St Catherine.

One of many girls is claimed to be married to a Jamaican and is pregnant.

Legal professional at Regulation Dr Marcus Goffe on Saturday instructed Radio Jamaica Information that the ladies have been in lock up since final week and that the youngsters concerned have been positioned within the care of the state.

He stated the ladies haven’t been allowed to have contact with authorized counsel since Tuesday, following the intervention of the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Company.

He’s insiting that the ladies are being unfairly handled as a result of they’re Haitians.

Dr Goffe contends that the Jamaican Authorities has crossed the road in its remedy of Haitians who’re discovered on this nation.