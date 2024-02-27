Australian Police Officer Charged With Murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

A police officer in Australia has been charged with murdering two males whose our bodies have been discovered on Tuesday in a rural space south of Sydney, and the authorities mentioned he had as soon as had a relationship with one of many victims.

The police commissioner for the state of New South Wales, Karen Webb, mentioned that detectives had discovered the our bodies of the boys, Jesse Baird, 26, and his companion, Luke Davies, 29, who had been lacking for greater than per week, in Bungonia, a small city about 115 miles southwest of Sydney.

“We consider — we’re very assured — that we’ve positioned Luke and Jesse,” she said at a news conference on Tuesday. She expressed condolences to their households and added that the details about the situation of the our bodies had come “with the help of the accused.”

The police officer, Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, was charged Friday with two counts of homicide, based on data supplied by the Native Courtroom of New South Wales. He was being held and can subsequent seem in court docket on April 23. He had authorized illustration, a spokesman from the court docket mentioned by e-mail.