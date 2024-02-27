Australian Police Officer Charged With Murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

A police officer in Australia has been charged with murdering two males whose our bodies have been discovered on Tuesday in a rural space south of Sydney, and the authorities mentioned he had as soon as had a relationship with one of many victims.
The police commissioner for the state of New South Wales, Karen Webb, mentioned that detectives had discovered the our bodies of the boys, Jesse Baird, 26, and his companion, Luke Davies, 29, who had been lacking for greater than per week, in Bungonia, a small city about 115 miles southwest of Sydney.
“We consider — we’re very assured — that we’ve positioned Luke and Jesse,” she said at a news conference on Tuesday. She expressed condolences to their households and added that the details about the situation of the our bodies had come “with the help of the accused.”
The police officer, Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, was charged Friday with two counts of homicide, based on data supplied by the Native Courtroom of New South Wales. He was being held and can subsequent seem in court docket on April 23. He had authorized illustration, a spokesman from the court docket mentioned by e-mail.
Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty mentioned that Mr. Baird and the officer had been in a relationship “at some stage.”
Mr. Lamarre-Condon surrendered to the authorities in Bondi, a Sydney suburb, on Friday, ending a search by detectives in reference to the disappearance of Mr. Baird, a former tv host, and Mr. Davies, a flight attendant with Qantas, Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty mentioned individually final week.
A separate statement from the police recognized Mr. Lamarre-Condon as an off-duty senior constable hooked up to a particular command.
The Australian Broadcasting Company quoted court documents as saying the boys have been murdered between 12:01 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.
The invention of the our bodies was the most recent improvement in a homicide case that has led investigators throughout cities and cities within the Sydney space.
The boys have been final seen in Paddington, an Jap suburb of Sydney, on Feb. 19, a police statement said. Mr. Davies was reported lacking after his household was unable to contact him and he didn’t report back to work, the police mentioned. On Feb. 21, a few of their belongings have been present in a dumpster within the Sydney suburb of Cronulla, the police mentioned.
A “projectile” present in Paddington was ballistically matched to a New South Wales police firearm, the deputy commissioner mentioned. He mentioned a white van had been discovered that the authorities believed had been used to move the our bodies.