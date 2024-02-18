Dozens Killed in Papua New Guinea After Clashes Between Tribes

Not less than 53 folks have been killed in combating within the distant highlands of Papua New Guinea, the place lethal violence between greater than a dozen tribal teams has been escalating, a senior safety official mentioned.

George Kakas, the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary performing superintendent, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the loss of life toll from the incident in Enga Province was more likely to rise. It was unclear from his remarks when the killings had taken place, and the police didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

“These tribesmen have been killed all around the countryside, all around the bush,” Mr. Kakas advised the broadcaster. “Police and protection forces have needed to go in to do their finest to quell the state of affairs at their very own threat.”

Our bodies have been discovered throughout a discipline, alongside roads and close to a river, Mr. Kakas mentioned. Video footage and pictures shared on social media, whose authenticity couldn’t instantly be confirmed, confirmed dozens of our bodies piled onto the again of an open truck.