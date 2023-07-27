England’s anxious World Cup opener against Haiti will have done them no harm but Millie Bright and Keira Walsh must step up against Denmark

It may not have appeared prefer it on the time, however England’s first World Cup match in opposition to Haiti may have achieved them no hurt.

Earlier than the sport I stated that you’d take factors over efficiency and though we might have anticipated a extra comfy victory, we bought the three factors.

There have been some anxious moments and goalkeeper Mary Earps performed a giant function. It was a giant check for the gamers. There have been patches when Haiti have been the higher facet and we didn’t attain the requirements which were set. That isn’t a nasty factor. It should have saved England grounded.

We’re the European champions and the remainder of the world is seeking to us and that brings stress.

Lots of people have used the phrase underwhelmed however the win supplies us a platform to construct on and I’m positive we are going to.

It bought fairly noisy within the BBC Sport studios the place I watched the sport. There have been just a few former England gamers in there, Ellen White was with me and we tried to cheer the workforce on from 12,000 miles away.

Though we received it was irritating for lengthy durations — you’ll be able to’t sugar coat it.

Forward of the Denmark recreation there was a number of discuss Pernille Tougher and that’s comprehensible as a result of she is incredible. Will probably be attention-grabbing to see the place she performs. In Denmark’s first recreation she was extra of a focus. I don’t suppose that fits her. She likes to be within the house between midfield and defence.

England’s organisation can be key right here, as will their communication.

The workforce must know the place she is. Centre half Millie Shiny will clearly play a giant function, as will defensive midfielder Keira Walsh as she tries to cease the passes moving into to Tougher. England can win this recreation by how effectively they press and the way organised they’re.

Millie will know Pernille effectively from their days at Chelsea and that could be a huge benefit. If in case you have skilled collectively and performed collectively you understand precisely what she will be able to do. This supplies better perception than you’ve gotten into lots of your different opponents.

Millie’s power and physicality can be key. She won’t again out of a problem. She will undoubtedly use that to place Tougher off. She may also attempt to get inside her head, which is less complicated if you understand your opponent.

One of many pleasing issues to this point has been the extent of media curiosity.

In case you return to the 2019 World Cup you solely bought this degree of consideration on the quarter-finals and semi-finals. It simply reveals how a lot the sport as grown.

I additionally suppose that individuals now simply see it as one other England workforce, which is nice. That’s the place we wish it to be.

I’ve been in contact with just a few of my team-mates. It’s onerous as a result of you do not need to intrude however you do need them to know you’re serious about them and that you’re behind them. I spoke to Chloe Kelly after the Haiti recreation and she or he confirmed me her shin which was fairly nasty.

England know we’re backing all of them the way in which.