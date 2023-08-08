‘Ghost Guns’: What They Are and Why There’s a Fight Over Them

The Supreme Court docket has revived, at the very least for now, the Biden administration’s regulation of “ghost weapons,” drawing a highlight to the kits that may be assembled into do-it-yourself firearms and the brand new entrance within the struggle over gun management that they’ve opened up.

Administration officers say the recognition of the weapons has soared lately, notably amongst criminals barred from shopping for peculiar weapons. The regulation, issued in 2022 by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, broadened the bureau’s interpretation of the definition of “firearm” within the Gun Management Act of 1968.

It didn’t ban the sale or possession of components that may be assembled to make do-it-yourself weapons, nevertheless it did require producers and sellers to acquire licenses, mark their merchandise with serial numbers and conduct background checks.

The rule was a centerpiece of President Biden’s broader initiative to deal with the proliferation of unlawful weapons. Mr. Biden said last year that the rule would “assist save lives, scale back crime and get extra criminals off the streets.”