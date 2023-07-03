Pro-Kennedy Super PAC Says It Has Raised $10 Million

A political motion committee supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential marketing campaign has raised a complete of $10.25 million, considered one of its leaders stated on Monday, a sign that his long-shot problem to President Biden has gained traction amongst donors, together with many Republicans.

The exact degree of fund-raising by the tremendous PAC, American Values 2024, won’t be identified till later this month, when political motion committees file midyear experiences with the Federal Election Fee. However Tony Lyons, Mr. Kennedy’s writer and the tremendous PAC’s co-chair, stated that the $10.25 million included two “very massive” donations that every exceed $1 million, and that the contributions got here from a “proper down the center” mixture of Republicans and Democrats.

Mr. Kennedy, a 69-year-old environmental lawyer and outstanding skeptic of vaccines and prescription drugs, usually cites contorted statistics and unfounded theories. He has gained a foothold within the race, whilst he has railed towards the Democratic Get together, accused public well being authorities of corruption and more and more embraced conservative figures and causes.

Mr. Kennedy won’t come near summoning the sort of monetary assist that can movement to Mr. Biden, who because the incumbent has the would possibly of the Democratic Nationwide Committee and a sturdy donor infrastructure behind him.