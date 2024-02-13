Hundreds of Haitians flee gang war

Port-au-Prince, Feb 12 (EFE).- Tons of of residents of Cite-Soleil, a suburb within the north of Haiti’s capital, had been on Monday compelled to flee the rising conflict between gangs that dispute the territory.

For days now, the armed group Chen Mechan, a member of the G9 gang alliance, and Ti Gabriel, of the GPEP alliance, have been combating to beat extra territory in Port-au-Prince.

In the midst of these clashes, not less than three individuals have been killed and a number of other injured, whereas many homes have been burned, forcing individuals to take refuge in public squares, the place they dwell in harsh situations, with out fundamental providers comparable to water, electrical energy and well being care.

For a few years, Cite-Soleil has been the scene of intense armed conflicts, which have killed dozens of individuals, injured quite a few and displaced lots of.

Haiti is experiencing an acute political, financial and social disaster, along with excessive violence by the hands of armed gangs that management a big a part of Port-au-Prince and different areas and who commit massacres, rapes, kidnappings, assaults and different crimes which have led 1000’s of individuals to desert their houses and turn into internally displaced or flee the nation.

In response to the United Nations, final month violence in Haiti grew to ranges not seen in additional than two years. At the least 806 individuals not concerned in gang clashes had been killed, injured or kidnapped, whereas 300 gang members had been injured, bringing the overall variety of individuals affected to 1,108, greater than triple the quantity in January final 12 months.

As well as, greater than 313,000 individuals are internally displaced within the nation, in response to knowledge printed in January by the UN Worldwide Group for Migration (IOM), of which greater than 60 % needed to flee throughout 2023, illustrating the deterioration of the humanitarian scenario.

Hundreds of Haitians took to the streets final week to demand the stepping down of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, whose mandate ended on Feb. 7, in accordance with an settlement signed in December 2022 with opposition events, representatives of civil society and the approval of the worldwide group.

In violent protests final week demanding his ouster, not less than six individuals had been killed and greater than a dozen injured.

Haiti is awaiting the arrival of the multinational safety assist mission permitted by the UN final October, which might be headed by Kenya and which has not but materialized. EFE

mm/tw