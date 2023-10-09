Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Hamas Threatens to Kill Hostages; Israel Orders ‘Siege’ of Gaza

Israel ordered a “full siege” of the Gaza Strip on Monday because it retaliated for the most important and deadliest incursion into its territory in a long time, whereas Hamas threatened to reply to the Israeli bombing marketing campaign by executing civilians its fighters took hostage in Israel.

Protection Minister Yoav Gallant of Israel stated that “no electrical energy, no meals, no water, no gasoline” could be allowed into Gaza, the crowded and impoverished coastal territory that’s already beneath a 16-year blockade by Israel and Egypt. Israeli warplanes struck tons of of websites in Gaza, which is managed by the militant group Hamas, together with mosques and a market, whereas Israeli troops battled to regain management of cities overrun on Saturday by Hamas gunmen.

Greater than 900 individuals have been killed in Israel, the Israel Defense Forces stated. Greater than 2,600 have been wounded because the incursion started early Saturday, and Hamas gunmen have been holding about 150 hostages, the Israeli government said. The spokesman for Hamas’s army wing, Abu Obeida, stated the group would execute a civilian hostage each time an airstrike hit Gazans “of their houses with out warning.”

No less than 687 Palestinians have been killed and not less than 3,726 injured, the authorities in Gaza stated. The demise toll is believed to incorporate not solely the casualties in Gaza, but in addition among the assailants who have been killed within the assault on Israel, although it was not instantly clear what number of.

Israel mobilized 300,000 army reservists, an unlimited quantity for a rustic of 9 million individuals, amid indicators that it could possibly be getting ready for a serious floor invasion of Gaza and the attainable opening of one other entrance in opposition to the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah within the north.

In a televised handle on Monday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, who has warned of a protracted struggle forward, vowed to “get rid of” Hamas. Mr. Netanyahu, who leads essentially the most right-wing authorities in his nation’s historical past, known as on the opposition to “instantly set up a nationwide emergency authorities with out preconditions.”

Lt. Col. Richard Hecht of the Israel Protection Forces informed reporters on Monday that the following part of preventing wouldn’t resemble current conflicts with Gaza, by which Palestinian teams fired rockets however claimed comparatively few casualties, and Israel would reply primarily with airstrikes. “We’re in a unique recreation right here,” he stated. “We’re at struggle with Hamas.”

A shocked disbelief enveloped Israel, which appeared to have been caught completely without warning by the assault and had gone 50 years with out enduring an assault on this scale or with so many casualties. Including to the shock have been the mass hostage-takings and the truth that preventing on Israeli soil continued into a 3rd day. Households have been watching women and men who had completed their necessary army service being known as again to responsibility, whereas the names of the lifeless scrolled throughout tv screens.

An Israeli airstrike on Monday devastated a busy open-air market in northern Gaza’s Jabaliya refugee camp, the place Gazans anticipating a protracted combat had flocked to refill on meals and different provides. A Crimson Crescent paramedic, who was not licensed to talk to the media and requested anonymity, stated 60 individuals have been killed there.

Movies shared on social media and distributed by Palestinian information companies confirmed our bodies strewn amid the particles of what moments earlier had been stands promoting produce and different items. Damaged concrete and twisted metallic from the encircling buildings crammed the sq., and other people made their manner by way of the particles, smoke and mud, in search of survivors.

“Is he lifeless? Is he lifeless?” a person was heard yelling in a single video.

Israeli strikes additionally hit 4 mosques within the Shati refugee camp on Monday, in accordance with Gaza authorities, toppling their domes and killing worshipers inside. Neighbors picked by way of the rubble of the Sousi mosque, the place witnesses stated boys had been taking part in soccer simply outdoors when it was destroyed.

Israeli strikes hit a number of mosques within the Shati refugee camp on Monday, together with the Sousi mosque. Credit score… Samar Abu Elouf for The New York Occasions

Israel’s army stated it had carried out greater than 500 airstrikes in a single day, focusing on operations facilities of Hamas and one other group, Islamic Jihad. It confirmed hitting a number of mosques, saying that they contained Hamas infrastructure or fighters.

The United Nations and Palestinian officers stated that not less than two hospitals and a number of houses had additionally been hit, and plenty of Gazans stated that they had nowhere to go to flee the Israeli strikes.

President Biden stated not less than 11 U.S. residents have been confirmed killed within the Hamas assault, and an unknown quantity have been unaccounted for. “Whereas we’re nonetheless working to verify, we imagine it’s probably that Americans could also be amongst these being held by Hamas,” he stated in a written statement.

He vowed to work with Israel “on each facet of the hostage disaster,” together with sharing intelligence and deploying specialists.

Mr. Biden and the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy additionally launched an announcement late Monday condemning “Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism.”

Many different international nationals have been reported lifeless, wounded or lacking, together with 12 Thais killed, 11 kidnapped and 9 wounded, in accordance with their authorities. France stated two of its nationals have been killed and 14 have been unaccounted for.

Israel has requested the USA to provide it with extra precision-guided munitions for its warplanes and extra missiles for its Iron Dome air protection system, requests the Biden administration is engaged on, in accordance with a U.S. official who spoke on situation of anonymity to debate inside deliberations. A senior Pentagon official stated the USA was already accelerating shipments of such weapons.

Greater than 100 individuals have been killed over the weekend in a Hamas assault on an Israeli kibbutz, Be’eri, stated Moti Bukjin, a spokesman for the ZAKA aid group, which was recovering our bodies there on Monday. “It was horrible work. There have been killed kids there,” he stated, including that there have been dozens of lifeless militants within the city as nicely.

No less than 109 individuals have been killed by gunmen who swarmed right into a weekend music pageant at a venue in Israel three miles from the Gaza border on Saturday. However ZAKA volunteers later reported recovering an estimated 260 our bodies on the web site of the rave, Mr. Bukjin stated. Movies present panicked concertgoers fleeing south into the desert and greater than 100 deserted automobiles on the aspect of the street.

A picture taken from social media displaying the aftermath of the assault on an Israeli music pageant close to the border with Gaza on Saturday. Credit score… South First Responders

Hamas’s armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, stated 4 Israelis have been killed in one of many Israeli airstrikes, together with the Palestinian gunmen who have been holding them captive, a declare that might not be independently verified.

A brand new barrage of rockets fired into Israel from Gaza injured seven individuals on Monday, officers stated, whereas sirens blared in Jerusalem and throughout central Israel. Colleges remained closed and flights in and overseas have been curtailed.

Israeli leaders are involved that Hezbollah, the highly effective Lebanese militia allied with Iran, may enter the combat, and Israeli army items within the north are on excessive alert. Israel and Hezbollah fought a monthlong struggle in 2006.

Preventing escalated on Monday on that entrance, alongside Israel’s northern frontier with Lebanon, with Islamic Jihad claiming duty for small cross-border assaults there, a day after Hezbollah fired on Israeli posts and Israeli forces fired again. Israel’s army stated on Monday that it had struck three Hezbollah posts in Lebanon, and Hezbollah stated that three of its fighters had been killed. The group later stated it had carried out assaults on two Israeli army barracks, utilizing guided missiles and mortars.

It was not clear what prompted the timing of essentially the most audacious assault Hamas has ever launched on Israel. Hamas is backed by Iran, as is Islamic Jihad, and Tehran is raring to derail a attainable diplomatic deal between its two regional archenemies, Israel and Saudi Arabia. The Iranian international ministry denied that its authorities had any position within the preventing. U.S. officers stated that no proof had emerged thus far of Iranian involvement, however that Iran was complicit within the assault, given its years of assist for Hamas.

Israel’s chief army spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, declared on Monday that the military had regained management of border communities, although “there should still be terrorists within the space.” However a short while later the army stated troopers and armed militants have been exchanging gunfire in Kfar Azza, an Israeli village close to the border.

Colonel Hecht stated in a information briefing on Monday that Israeli particular forces troops have been attempting to dislodge militants from a civilian space.

“We thought by this morning we’d be in a greater place,” he stated.

Israeli rescue employees have been nonetheless extracting the our bodies of civilians who have been killed of their houses by Hamas gunmen on Saturday.

Israel has mobilized 300,000 army reservists, an unlimited quantity for a rustic of 9 million individuals. Credit score… Avishag Shaar-Yashuv for The New York Occasions

Mr. Netanyahu warned native leaders in southern Israel to arrange for a protracted combat, his workplace stated.

“I do know you could have been by way of powerful and horrible issues. What Hamas will undergo shall be powerful and horrible,” he informed them, in accordance with his workplace. “We’re already within the midst of a battle that has solely simply begun.”

The United Nations humanitarian company stated Israeli strikes had displaced 123,000 Gazans, and broken water, sanitation and hygiene services affecting greater than 400,000 individuals. The one energy plant offering electrical energy to Gaza may run out of gasoline in a couple of days, support companies have stated.

Within the north, Israel’s Residence Entrance Command instructed the residents of 28 cities and villages close to the border with Lebanon to go to bomb shelters and different protected areas. The residents have been informed to take meals, water, mattresses, and blankets, signaling that they could want to remain there for some time.

The Lebanese Military stated Israeli planes and artillery struck close to the cities of Dhayra and Aita al Shaab near the border with Israel earlier on Monday. The army instructed Lebanese civilians “to not go to areas adjoining to the border for the sake of their security.”

Isabel Kershner reported from Jerusalem, Aaron Boxerman from London and Hiba Yazbek from Nazareth, Israel. Reporting was contributed by Raja Abdulrahim , Ameera Harouda , Edward Wong , Farnaz Fassihi , Peter Baker , Cassandra Vinograd , Ronen Bergman , Sui-Lee Wee , Eric Schmitt , Euan Ward and Tiffany Could .