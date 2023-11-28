Israel-Hamas War: Fifth Round of Hostages Released as Extended Truce Appears to Hold

Hamas launched a bunch of 12 hostages on Tuesday, most of them Israelis or twin nationals but in addition together with two Thai nationals, all of whom had been kidnapped throughout the Hamas-led Oct. 7 terrorist assaults in Israel.

It was the fifth group to be launched since Friday, when a short lived cease-fire between Israel and Hamas went into impact.

Right here’s what we all know concerning the Israeli hostages launched on Tuesday.

Clara Marman, 63; Mia Leimberg, 17; Gabriela Leimberg, 59

Clara Marman, Mia Leimberg and Gabriela Leimberg. Credit score… Hostages and Lacking Households Discussion board

Ms. Marman, 63, a member of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, was taken hostage on Oct. 7, alongside along with her associate, Luis Norberto Har, and three visiting relations: a brother, Fernando Marman, 60; a sister, Gabriela Leimberg, 59; and Ms. Leimberg’s 17-year-old daughter, Mia Leimberg, a highschool senior who lives in Jerusalem.

Moshe Leimberg, Gabriela’s husband and Mia’s father, stayed house in Jerusalem that day as a result of he had the flu.

In a discover he posted on LinkedIn, Mr. Leimberg mentioned that since Oct. 7, he had heard nothing from or about his spouse and daughter. “Not a phrase, not an image,” he wrote. “They only disappeared, abandoning a couple of scattered private results, nearly as in the event that they by no means existed.”

Their absence, he mentioned, “has left a gaping gap.”

Gabriela Leimberg is the supervisor of a day-care middle for youth adults with autism. The group, Shekel, has pleaded for the family’s release.

Mia Leimberg, who is understood for her singing voice, has studied on the Jersualem Excessive Faculty of the Arts, and in addition labored at a bookshop, in line with the Hostages and Lacking Individuals Households Discussion board. The household canine was taken with the household; on Tuesday, movies on native information shops confirmed Mia carrying a canine as she approached the Worldwide Committee of the Pink Cross automobiles.

A banner hanging at Mia’s highschool reads, “We’re ready for you, Mia, to return again.”

Mr. Har and Mr. Marman are nonetheless believed to stay in Gaza.

Ditza Heiman, 84

Ditza Heiman Credit score… Hostages and Lacking Households Discussion board

Ditza Heiman, 84, was one of many first members of Kibbutz Nir Oz and had spent her whole grownup life on the kibbutz, her son, Gideon Heiman, mentioned at a news conference held by the Hostages and Lacking Individuals Households Discussion board earlier this month.

Ms. Heiman, who labored as a social employee, retired simply earlier than she turned 80, Mr. Heiman mentioned. “She spent her complete life serving to individuals and serving to care for individuals,” he mentioned.

Ms. Heiman requires anticoagulant treatment and suffered from a pulmonary embolism up to now, Dr. Sharon Kleitman, the household doctor of Kibbutz Nir Oz, mentioned on the similar information convention.

“My mom will not be a wholesome girl, and he or she wants medication,” Mr. Heiman mentioned.

When the household tried to name Ms. Heiman on the day of the assault, somebody picked up and mentioned, “It’s Hamas,” her daughter, Neta Heiman, mentioned in a video posted by the discussion board.

“After I envision my mom there, she’s caring for everybody,” Ms. Heiman mentioned within the video, including: “That’s my mom. She’ll care for everybody if she solely can. In the event that they solely let her.”

“My mom, and lots of of her buddies on Kibbutz Nir Oz who had been massacred, had been individuals of peace,” Neta Heiman mentioned in an opinion piece within the Israeli newspaper, Haaretz, including, “All that my mom and her buddies needed was to stay in peace within the small Eden that they had constructed there within the desert.”

Tamar Metzger, 78

Tamar Metzger Credit score… Hostages and Lacking Households Discussion board

Tamar Metzger, 78, was taken hostage alongside along with her husband, Yoram Metzger, from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, in line with a report in the Times of Israel. The couple has three kids and 7 grandchildren.

She had labored within the kibbutz nursery and ran the final retailer, however in recent times had been a full-time grandmother, spending plenty of time caring for her grandchildren, in line with the Hostages and Lacking Households Discussion board.

Tamar has restricted mobility, in line with the discussion board, and spends plenty of time on her balcony, studying, doing crossword puzzles and smoking cigarettes.

Her husband is believed to stay in Gaza.

Noralin Babadila, 60

Noralin Babadila Agojo. Credit score… Hostages and Lacking Households Discussion board

Noralin Babadila, 60, was visiting buddies at Kibbutz Nirim on Oct. 7, when terrorists attacked, killing her associate, Gideon Babani, and taking her hostage. The kibbutz was celebrating the anniversary of its founding that weekend.

Ms. Babadila was born within the Philippines however lived in Yehud, a metropolis in central Israel. She spoke along with her brother by phone within the early morning of Oct. 7 and instructed him that she was scared and that she won’t return, in line with a report in The Times of Israel.

Ada Sagi, 75

Ada Sagi. Credit score… Hostages and Lacking Households Discussion board

Ada Sagi, 75, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, has taught Hebrew and Arabic, in line with the Hostages and Lacking Individuals Households Discussion board.

The kid of Holocaust survivors from Poland, she moved to a kibbutz when she was 18, in line with The Related Press.

She was preparing for a deliberate a visit to London to go to her household and to have fun her seventy fifth birthday when she was kidnapped on Oct. 7.

Meirav Tal, 53

Meirav Tal Credit score… Hostages and Lacking Households Discussion board

Meirav Tal, 53, her boyfriend, Yair Yaakov, and his kids, Or, 16, and Yagil, 12, had been all taken hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7.

Each Or and Yagil had been launched on Monday, the fourth day of the cease-fire, as a part of a bunch of 11 freed Israeli hostages.

Yair Yaakov is believed to stay in Gaza.

Rimon Kirsht, 36

Rimon Kirscht. Credit score… Hostages and Lacking Households Discussion board

Rimon Kirsht, 36, and her husband, Yagev Buchshtab, 34, had been kidnapped from Kibbutz Nirim on Oct. 7.

The couple married two years in the past, in line with the Hostages and Lacking Individuals Households Discussion board, and had 5 canines and 5 cats, most of which had been abused earlier than being adopted.

Ms. Kirsht practices different medication and reflexology, and volunteered at Maslan, a help middle for victims of sexual assault and home violence in southern Israel.

Ms. Kirsht loves rising vegetation, adopting and elevating animals and listening to music, favoring Israeli bands, Weapons N’Roses and U2, in line with the Hostages and Lacking Individuals Households Discussion board.

Ms. Kirsht was included in a hostage video launched by Hamas in late October. Mr. Buchshtab is believed to stay in Gaza.

Ofelia Adit Roitman, 77

Ofelia Adit Roitman Credit score… Hostages and Lacking Households Discussion board

Ofelia Roitman, 77, moved to Israel from Argentina in 1985, in line with a Facebook post by the Hostages and Lacking Individuals Households Discussion board.

She lived in Kibbutz Nir Oz and has 9 grandchildren.

Ms. Roitman was an educator who taught first and second grade college students for twenty years, her daughter, Natalie Madmaon, mentioned in a video posted by the Israeli public broadcaster, Kan.

Her household misplaced contact along with her on Oct. 7, Ms. Madmaon mentioned within the video.

She labored in training within the kibbutz for a few years, in line with the Hostages and Lacking Households Discussion board.

Johnatan Reiss contributed reporting.