Israel-Hamas War: Israel Says 5 Hamas Military Leaders Have Been Killed

Time is operating out for the hostages.

That’s the message each these launched from captivity within the Gaza Strip and their households have been giving to Israeli leaders with rising urgency within the days after the cease-fire with Hamas expired and a stream of hostages stopped returning dwelling.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others within the Israeli battle cupboard met with households of these being held by Hamas, which kidnapped some 240 individuals when it attacked Israel on Oct. 7. They had been joined by a few of the freed hostages. The assembly was contentious.

Afterward, the households launched an account that included what they described as direct quotes from the freed hostages about circumstances of these nonetheless in captivity.

“They don’t have one other second, their lives are in peril there within the Hamas tunnels,” one stated.

“They contact our women,” stated one other.

“They shaved off all of father’s physique hair to humiliate him,” stated a 3rd.

The battle cupboard members — together with the present protection minister, Yoav Gallant, and a former protection minister, Benny Gantz — took questions, however the households clearly discovered their solutions unsatisfying.

A day later, some had been expressing anguish.

“We would like our household again dwelling,” Idit Ohel, whose 22-year-old son, Alon, is a hostage, stated Wednesday. “So can I let you know if I do know higher than the I.D.F.? I don’t know.”

Her husband, Kobi Ohel, was on the cupboard assembly on Tuesday, and it was not simple for him to listen to the freed hostages’ accounts, she stated. “Now we have to determine this out as quick as we will,” she stated.

At a information convention on Tuesday, Mr. Netanyahu attributed the return of these hostages who at the moment are free to “a mixture of a floor incursion of unprecedented energy and a steady diplomatic effort.”

“And I let you know,” he stated, “that is the one solution to additionally return the hostages who’re nonetheless in Hamas captivity. And we’re dedicated to doing so.”

The launched hostages have additionally emphasised the significance of permitting the Worldwide Committee of the Crimson Cross to go to the remaining hostages. “Every day that passes could also be their final day, and the struggling they undergo is inhumane,” the group wrote, in a letter to the group.

The Crimson Cross acted as a facilitator throughout the launch and switch of hostages held in Gaza and of Palestinian detainees. The group — which identifies as a “impartial middleman” — has but to go to the hostages, although it has repeatedly insisted that it needs to be allowed to whereas noting with out assigning blame that “needed” agreements had not been reached. In an announcement printed on Nov. 20, the Crimson Cross stated that it “can’t power its method in to the place hostages are held, nor do we all know their location.”

On Wednesday night, Mr. Netanyahu introduced in a statement that he had spoken to the president of the Crimson Cross once more. “I informed her to show to Qatar, because it has been confirmed that they’ve leverage over Hamas, and demand Crimson Cross visits with our hostages and, after all, the offering of medicines for them,” the assertion learn.

In keeping with new intelligence data, the variety of hostages remaining in Gaza is now believed to be 138 individuals, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli army’s chief spokesman, said on Tuesday evening. Amongst them are about eight with American citizenship, U.S. officers have stated.

How finest to safe their return has turn into a degree of competition among the many households, they usually have used their public visibility to stress Israel’s authorities and members of the Knesset.

“This previous week has been very irritating and really demoralizing,” stated Udi Goren, whose cousin Tal Haimi is being held hostage. “We had hopes that the cease-fire and the return of the hostages would proceed and result in additional offers.”

“All we’re being informed is that proper now it’s time for battle, and that we should always simply wait once more till Sinwar says it’s OK to have one other deal,” he stated, referring to the top of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

On Monday, Mr. Goren expressed his rising frustration and fears for the hostages on the Knesset.

“The offensive endangers them, and they’re on the mercy of their captors,” he stated of the renewed Israeli army assault.

Israel, he argues, has different instruments at its disposal to win their freedom.

“I refuse to simply accept the assertion that there aren’t any different methods,” he stated.

Matthew Mpoke Bigg contributed reporting.