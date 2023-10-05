Jaswant Singh Chail Is Sentenced in Windsor Castle Crossbow Case

When two law enforcement officials confronted Jaswant Singh Chail on the grounds of Windsor Citadel on Christmas morning in 2021, he was clad in black, carrying a metallic face-mask and wielding a crossbow. “I’m right here to kill the queen,” he advised them.

On Thursday, Mr. Chail was sentenced to 9 years in jail, having been convicted of treason in February. It was the primary treason conviction in Britain in additional than 4 a long time, in a case that raised troubling questions concerning the safety of Queen Elizabeth II. She died in September 2022 of pure causes, at 96 years previous.

Underneath a so-called hybrid order, Mr. Chail, 21, is to stay at Broadmoor Hospital, a high-security psychiatric establishment the place he’s presently being handled, earlier than being transferred to a jail for the rest of his sentence.

The sentencing decide, Nicholas Hilliard, stated in courtroom {that a} psychiatrist had identified Mr. Chail, who’s from Southampton, as “psychotic, delusional and hallucinating.” After being rejected by the British Military, the decide stated, Mr. Chail got here to imagine he was a “Sith Lord,” a darkish character from the “Star Wars” franchise.