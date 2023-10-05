Remembering Senator Dianne Feinstein: ‘She Showed the Way’

Nearly everybody on the stage outdoors San Francisco’s Metropolis Corridor on Thursday afternoon was a girl: the vice chairman, the previous speaker of the Home, the town’s mayor and extra.

It was a significant, and intentional, reminder of the glass ceilings that Senator Dianne Feinstein had damaged repeatedly as the town’s first feminine mayor and California’s first feminine senator.

“Tens of millions of ladies my age and lengthy after me have grown blissfully freed from the yokes our grandmothers wore as a result of Dianne Feinstein wrestled them off,” Mayor London Breed, 49, informed the gang who had gathered in her metropolis underneath unusually sizzling temperatures to honor the late senator. “She confirmed the best way.”

The memorial for Ms. Feinstein, who died on Sept. 29 at age 90, was by turns a celebration of her lengthy and unwavering efforts round gun management and opposition to wartime torture, a deeply private remembrance by her granddaughter, and a testomony to her love of all issues San Francisco.