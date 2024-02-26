Middle East Crisis: Israel Signals a Willingness to Free High-Profile Palestinian Prisoners, Officials Say

President Biden mentioned on Monday that he believed negotiators have been nearing an settlement that may halt Israel’s navy operations in Gaza inside per week in alternate for the discharge of no less than among the greater than 100 hostages being held by Hamas.

Talking with reporters throughout a cease in New York, Mr. Biden supplied essentially the most hopeful evaluation of the hostage talks by any main determine in lots of days, suggesting that the warfare could be near a significant turning level.

“I hope by the top of the weekend,” he mentioned when requested by reporters when he anticipated a cease-fire to start. “My nationwide safety adviser tells me that we’re shut. We’re shut. We’re not accomplished but. My hope is by subsequent Monday, we’ll have a cease-fire.”

The president delivered the feedback spontaneously in response to questions throughout a go to to an ice cream store after taping a phase on Seth Meyers’s late-night discuss present. They got here amid an energetic interval of talks within the area, as Israel’s warfare cupboard over the weekend accredited the broad phrases of a deal that may contain a six-week truce for the discharge of about 40 hostages. An Israeli delegation is anticipated to satisfy in Qatar with intermediaries from the US, Egypt and Qatar.

An settlement for a prolonged cease-fire would halt the Israeli bombardment within the Gaza Strip, which has killed 1000’s of Palestinians and created a humanitarian disaster. It may additionally present a gap for a surge in humanitarian help into Gaza, the place meals, water, electrical energy and different fundamentals are in brief provide.

A negotiated deal could be a dramatic, and maybe defining, second within the practically five-month-old Center East battle and will result in the discharge of the six remaining American hostages, who have been amongst greater than 200 seized and brought to Gaza when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. About 1,200 individuals have been killed in Israel.

It may additionally ultimately imply freedom for dozens of different hostages nonetheless in captivity. Their households have been waging a strain marketing campaign in Israel and around the globe to demand their launch, at the same time as Israel has responded to the Hamas assaults with a fierce floor and air assault.

Mr. Biden didn’t elaborate on Monday concerning the particulars of a cease-fire or about whether or not Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel had signed off on a deal. However the president’s evaluation that one could possibly be reached inside per week was the clearest indication of progress in a number of weeks.

For Mr. Biden, serving to to orchestrate a long-lasting deal to halt the preventing could possibly be a major step towards addressing a troublesome political vulnerability as he seeks a second time period within the White Home.

For months, Palestinian activists in the US have been assailing Mr. Biden for what they view as his failure to do extra to stop civilian deaths in Gaza. Protesters have dogged the president at most of his public occasions in latest weeks, typically waving indicators calling him “Genocide Joe.”

That anger is prone to be on show on Tuesday, when Democratic voters in Michigan go to the polls to make their selection for the celebration’s presidential nominee. Some activists in Michigan, which is residence to many Palestinian Individuals, have urged voters to protest Mr. Biden’s stance on Gaza by voting for “uncommitted” within the major.

The timing of Mr. Biden’s response to an unprompted query by a reporter may undercut that effort and assist the president present energy within the major.

Efforts to safe an finish to the preventing have been within the works because the early days of the warfare, although the president and his aides have repeatedly defended Israel’s accountability to reply to the worst terrorist assault in its historical past.

On the similar time, the administration has been underneath rising strain to restrain Israel’s authorities in mild of the rising dying toll in Gaza, which Gazan well being officers say now stands above 29,000, nearly all of them civilians. In November, the US helped dealer a brief pause within the preventing that led to the discharge of about 100 hostages. Israel’s navy assault continued after the pause broke down over disagreements with Hamas.

In latest weeks, negotiators have expressed optimism that talks between the events have been shifting in the best course. However the discussions have been being held towards a backdrop of threats from Mr. Netanyahu that the nation’s forces have been prepared for a significant assault on Rafah, within the southern a part of Gaza.

Greater than one million civilians, a lot of whom fled Israel’s bombing within the north of Gaza, are gathered in Rafah, and humanitarian organizations warned {that a} main assault by Israel there may kill 1000’s extra.

Mr. Biden talked with Mr. Netanyahu on Feb. 15, and White Home officers mentioned in a abstract of the decision that the 2 males “mentioned ongoing hostage negotiations” and that the president “reaffirmed his dedication to working tirelessly to assist the discharge of all hostages.”