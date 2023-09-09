New Mexico Governor Issues 30-Day Ban on Carrying Guns in Public in Albuquerque

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico introduced a 30-day ban on carrying firearms in public areas or state property in Albuquerque and its county, a transfer that she stated was a mandatory response to gun violence within the area however that critics denounced as unconstitutional.

The ban was issued on Friday as a declaration of a public health emergency, which Ms. Lujan Grisham stated allowed the state to entry completely different assets. The chief order, which covers Bernalillo County, prohibits open and hid firearms on state property, public faculties or public parks, with exceptions just for regulation enforcement and licensed safety guards.

Residents with gun permits can nonetheless have weapons on personal property. Whereas touring with a gun, an individual should transport it in a method that makes the firearm inoperable — in a locked field or with a set off lock, for instance. Those that violate the order might be topic to fines as much as $5,000.

Ms. Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, stated she was spurred to motion after a number of latest deadly shootings of children, together with an 11-year-old boy who was killed exterior a minor-league baseball stadium this week in Albuquerque.