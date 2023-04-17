Tennessee Air National Guardsman applied to be a hitman online, the FBI says. It was a spoof website and now he’s facing charges





A Tennessee Air Nationwide Guardsman is going through fees after making use of to be a hitman on a spoof “rent-a-hitman” web site, based on the Division of Justice.

Josiah Ernesto Garcia, 21, was charged Thursday after submitting an employment inquiry to the web site rentahitman.com, which is a parody website that features “testimonials” from purportedly happy hit-man clients.

The web site was initially created in 2005 to “promote a cyber safety startup firm,” the Justice Division stated in a news release. “The corporate failed and over the subsequent decade it acquired many inquiries about murder-for-hire companies.”

Garcia indicated in February that he had “navy expertise, and rifle experience” and requested an “in depth job description,” based on a legal grievance filed Thursday.

“Garcia adopted up on this preliminary request and submitted different identification paperwork and a resume, indicating he was an knowledgeable marksman and employed within the Air Nationwide Guard since July 2021. The resume additionally indicated that Garcia was nicknamed “Reaper,” which was earned from his navy expertise and marksmanship, the Division of Justice stated within the information launch.

Garcia despatched one other follow-up e-mail days later, saying he didn’t hear again after submitting a resume, based on the grievance.

In line with investigators, Garcia wrote within the e-mail, “Why I would like this Job* Im in search of a job, that pays properly, associated to my navy expertise (Taking pictures and Killing the marked goal) so I can assist my child on the way in which. What can I say, I take pleasure in doing what I do, so if I can discover a job that’s much like it, (reminiscent of this one) put me in coach!”

After Garcia despatched extra follow-up emails, the web site proprietor – on the path of the FBI – responded with an e-mail saying, “Josiah, a Subject Coordinator might be in contact within the close to future. You’ll obtain a message when they’re prepared. Timing relies on consumer wants,” based on the grievance.

On April 5, an FBI spy contacted Garcia for a telephone interview, throughout which he requested, “How quickly can I begin?” and “What do the funds appear like?” based on the grievance.

The spy requested Garcia if he was comfy with taking fingers or ears as trophies or performing torture at a consumer’s request.

“If it’s attainable and in my means to take action, I’m greater than succesful,” Garcia stated, based on the grievance.

In an in-person assembly with the spy on Wednesday, Garcia “was introduced with a ‘goal bundle’ consisting of pictures and an outline of a fictional goal’s identify, weight, age, peak, handle, and employment info,” the grievance stated.

Garcia was advised the goal was the consumer’s husband, who was abusive to her, and that the consumer was paying $5,000 for the job with a down fee of $2,500, the grievance stated.

“After agreeing to the phrases of the homicide association, Garcia requested the agent if he wanted to supply {a photograph} of the useless physique,” based on the Justice Division launch. “Garcia was then arrested by FBI brokers, who in a subsequent search of his dwelling, recovered an AR type rifle.”

Garcia is charged with using interstate commerce amenities within the fee of murder-for-hire. He faces as much as 10 years in jail if convicted, the Justice Division stated.

CNN has been unable to succeed in Garcia’s legal professional for remark. Garcia is about to seem in court docket on Tuesday afternoon.

CNN has reached out to the Air Nationwide Guard for remark.