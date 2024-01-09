Surprised by New Details About Austin’s Health, White House Orders Review

The White Home was caught off guard as soon as once more on Tuesday when it realized that Protection Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III had been identified with prostate most cancers a month in the past and had surgical procedure to deal with the illness beneath basic anesthesia on Dec. 22 with out notifying both President Biden or his employees.

The brand new revelations exacerbated the frustration within the West Wing, the place officers have been nonetheless coping with the invention that Mr. Austin, 70, had been secretly hospitalized final week for issues ensuing from a situation that the Pentagon didn’t disclose even to the White Home till Tuesday morning.

Whereas aides to the president stated he wouldn’t hearth Mr. Austin, they acknowledged the breakdown in communications and moved to say new self-discipline over the administration. Jeffrey D. Zients, the White Home chief of employees, ordered a evaluation of procedures and despatched a directive to cupboard secretaries making clear that they’re to tell the White Home when they’re unable to carry out their duties.

“Notify the Places of work of Cupboard Affairs and White Home Chief of Workers within the occasion of a delegation of authority or potential delegation,” Mr. Zients wrote in the memo, which was obtained by The New York Instances. “This notification ought to happen when businesses anticipate or are getting ready for a delegation of authority and once more when the delegation happens.” He added that he wished any such notification in writing.