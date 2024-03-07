Katie Britt, With Smiles and Menace, Delivers G.O.P. Response to Biden

Ms. Britt repeatedly introduced up households and her youngsters in her speech.

“The nation we all know and love appears to be slipping away — it looks like the subsequent era may have fewer alternatives, and fewer freedom, than we did,” she mentioned. “I fear my very own youngsters might not even get a shot at dwelling their American goals.”

Ms. Britt is, at first look, an unlikely vice-presidential contender for Mr. Trump. She rose to the Senate throughout the business-friendly institution wing of the Republican Celebration that he has pushed from energy.

She served as chief government of the Enterprise Council of Alabama, the state’s chamber of commerce, and as a former chief of workers to former Senator Richard Shelby, Alabama’s longest serving senator.

However Ms. Britt has been on Mr. Trump’s radar since August 2021, when she was on the finish of a receiving line to shake the previous president’s hand throughout a Republican gathering in Alabama.

Ms. Britt, then a candidate for Senate, launched the previous president to her husband, Wesley Britt, noting that he performed skilled soccer for the New England Patriots, whose billionaire proprietor, Robert Kraft, is near Mr. Trump, in line with two folks aware of the alternate.