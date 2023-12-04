The Wild Card in Taiwan’s Election: Frustrated Young Voters

Within the months main as much as a pivotal presidential election for Taiwan, candidates have centered on who can greatest deal with the island democracy’s unstable relationship with China, with its worries concerning the dangers of conflict. However at a latest discussion board in Taipei, youthful voters as an alternative peppered two of the candidates with questions on on a regular basis points like lease, telecom scams and the voting age.

It was a telling distillation of the race, the result of which may have far-reaching implications for Taiwan. The island is a possible flashpoint between the US and China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and has signaled that it could escalate army threats if the Democratic Progressive Occasion wins.

However many Taiwanese voters, particularly these of their 20s and 30s, say they’re weary of geopolitics and yearn for a marketing campaign extra centered on their wants at house. In interviews, they spoke of rising housing prices, gradual earnings development and narrowing profession prospects. A substantial quantity expressed disillusionment with Taiwan’s two dominant events, the governing Democratic Progressive Occasion and the opposition Nationalist Occasion.