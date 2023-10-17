Israel-Hamas War Live News: Hundreds Killed in Gaza Hospital Blast

An explosion killed tons of of individuals on Tuesday at a hospital in Gaza Metropolis that was filled with individuals sheltering there, Gazan officers stated, as Palestinians and Israelis blamed one another for a tragedy that infected the area simply as President Biden was anticipated to reach in Israel.

Hamas, the group that controls Gaza, stated an Israeli airstrike had induced the blast on the Ahli Arab Hospital. Hours later, Israeli officers stated that one of many rockets fired at Israel by Palestinian militants had failed shortly after launch, inflicting what may very well be the deadliest single incident of the 10-day-old struggle.

Photographs and movies posted on-line and verified by The New York Occasions confirmed bloodied and battered our bodies, flames, grieving witnesses and the blankets, backpacks and mattresses of the useless and wounded littering the world round them. Ali Jadallah, a Palestinian photojournalist in Gaza Metropolis, stated he watched as victims arrived at one other hospital, ferried there in any out there car, most of them useless. Most of the our bodies weren’t intact, he stated.

A girl shared a video she recorded as she made her method by rubble of the ruined hospital, asking, “The place am I speculated to go?”

The pictures, in addition to Hamas’s instant statements blaming Israel and the delay in Israeli denials, mixed to gasoline indignant reactions throughout the Center East, with massive protests in Beirut and a crowd in Amman, Jordan, lighting a hearth outdoors the Israeli embassy there.

Mahmoud Abbas, chief of the Palestinian Authority, which has restricted authority over the West Financial institution, minimize quick a visit to Jordan, the place he was scheduled to satisfy with Mr. Biden. The overseas ministry of Saudi Arabia, which had been exploring establishing formal relations with Israel, blamed the bloodbath on “the forces of the Israeli occupation.”

The Israeli army and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Tuesday evening that the blast on the hospital had resulted from a failed rocket launch by Islamic Jihad, a gaggle allied with Hamas. Islamic Jihad denied the allegation.

Previously, rockets fired by Palestinian armed teams, together with Islamic Jihad, have often malfunctioned and hit civilian neighborhoods.

A spokeswoman for the Gazan well being ministry put the toll at 500 or extra useless, which the ministry later modified to “tons of.” No determine may very well be confirmed independently, however pictures from the hospital, which is run by the Anglican Church, and witness accounts made clear that it was excessive.

The catastrophe instantly raised the stakes for Mr. Biden, who is predicted to reach on Wednesday in Israel on a visit to satisfy with regional leaders in an try to de-escalate the disaster. He was scheduled to proceed on to Amman to satisfy with the leaders of Jordan and Egypt, in addition to Mr. Abbas, however that assembly was known as off late Tuesday.

Shortly earlier than taking off for Israel on Air Power One, Mr. Biden stated he was “outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion on the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the horrible lack of life that resulted.” He stated he had directed his nationwide safety workforce to look into what had occurred.

Israeli planes have been pummeling Gaza in retaliation for Hamas’s Oct. 7 bloodbath and kidnapping of Israelis. The bombing marketing campaign and Israel’s directive to evacuate northern Gaza, together with Gaza Metropolis, have displaced tons of of 1000’s of individuals, killed or wounded 1000’s, and left individuals all through the territory perilously low on water, meals, gasoline and medication.

Individuals who fled their properties have been sleeping in streets, fights have been breaking out over meals, and hospitals have been more and more unable to look after a flood of wounded sufferers. Greater than per week of worldwide talks have yielded no settlement to permit very important provides into the territory, to let some individuals exit, or to create secure zones for civilians inside Gaza, the place greater than 2 million persons are trapped in worsening situations.

Households fleeing their properties after airstrikes focused their neighborhood in Gaza Metropolis, on Tuesday. Credit score… Abed Khaled/Related Press

Support and human rights teams have stepped up criticism of the Israeli bombing and the instruction to evacuate. Israeli officers don’t deny putting residential buildings and mosques, or killing and injuring noncombatants, however they insist that they’re concentrating on Hamas’s officers, weapons caches, tunnels and secure homes, all deeply intertwined with Gazan civilian infrastructure.

Earlier than the hospital explosion in Gaza Metropolis, the United Nations Excessive Commissioner for Human Rights’s workplace in an announcement on Tuesday cited “day by day indications of violations of the legal guidelines of struggle and worldwide human rights regulation” in Israel’s marketing campaign in Gaza, and stated telling individuals to evacuate northern Gaza could also be thought of a forcible switch of a inhabitants, itself a violation of worldwide regulation.

Greater than 600,000 individuals have fled northern Gaza — over half the world’s inhabitants — the United Nations stated on Tuesday, after Israel informed Gazans to go south for his or her security because it bombed and ready for a attainable floor invasion. However evacuation has been no assure of security, with airstrikes killing individuals within the south and on the roads heading to it.

Mohammad Ayoub, 57, and his household fled northern Gaza with only some private objects, arriving in Rafah, on the border with Egypt, solely to seek out it underneath assault, too. “There’s fixed bombing, even in these areas they are saying are secure,” Mr. Ayoub stated. “However there are not any extra secure locations in Gaza.”

The Israeli army stated on Tuesday that it had stepped up bombing within the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, in strikes that Gaza officers stated killed 80 individuals in a single day. Maj. Nir Dinar, a spokesman for the army, stated Israel sought to keep away from civilian casualties however that Hamas fighters have been hiding amongst Palestinian civilians, and that southern Gaza — whereas not completely secure — remained safer than the north.

Destroyed buildings in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Tuesday, the place many had fled after information of an impending floor invasion within the north of the territory. Credit score… Yousef Masoud for The New York Occasions

Hamas and Israel have gone to struggle a number of occasions earlier than however by no means on this scale, and the battle is a rising focus of worldwide consideration. Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany went to Israel on Tuesday in a present of assist for the nation, and António Guterres, the U.N. secretary normal, is predicted to go to the area on Thursday for conferences on the Israel-Gaza struggle.

Mr. Biden has known as the Hamas assault “pure evil” and stated repeatedly that Israel has a proper to reply in its protection, whereas additionally signaling concern concerning the human toll.

Hamas’s assault made Oct. 7 the deadliest single day in Israel’s historical past, and it was the worst breach of the nation’s safety because the 1973 Yom Kippur struggle started with a shock assault by Egypt, Syria and a number of other different states. In a extremely deliberate assault, 1000’s of Hamas militants broke by the border fence in a number of places and poured into Israel, overrunning cities, army bases and a music competition, killing about 1,400 individuals — largely civilians, and a lot of them visiting foreigners — and taking about 200 hostages again to Gaza.

Israel has retaliated for the assault with essentially the most intense bombing marketing campaign it has ever waged towards Hamas, decided to wipe out the preventing means of a corporation devoted to destroying Israel. Mr. Netanyahu declared final week that “each Hamas member is a useless man.”

An Israeli tank in Be’eri, Israel, close to the Gazan border, on Tuesday. Credit score… Sergey Ponomarev for The New York Occasions

The bombing had killed greater than 2,800 individuals in Gaza, officers there stated on Monday. The U.N. human rights commissioner’s workplace stated the useless have included at the least 14 U.N. employees, 28 medical employees and 11 journalists. Gaza officers stated that as many as 1,200 different individuals should still be underneath the rubble, as rescue employees wrestle to seek out them.

Late on Monday, Hamas launched a video of a 21-year-old Israeli lady it was holding, and the video turned a supply of hope and anguish for her household and people of different hostages. The group has claimed that the Israeli bombing has killed a lot of the hostages, together with the Hamas fighters holding them.

A Hamas official stated final week that the group would kill a hostage every time Israel bombed a house in Gaza, however there was no signal that it has adopted by on that risk.

In southern Gaza, persons are spending their days scrounging for meals and water, and spending nights full of different households into small flats, or sleeping in automobiles or on the pavement. A few of them say situations are so dire they’re contemplating returning to their properties within the north, regardless of the deadly dangers. With web and cellphone service breaking down underneath the bombing, they’re discovering it steadily more durable to get details about the place to go, or the best way to get there.

“Right now is worse than all of the earlier unhealthy days,” Dr. Mohamed Zaqout, the final supervisor of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, stated Tuesday. “With many displaced from the north, extra individuals share the identical properties and thus there are extra casualties in every strike.”

Medical doctors treating an injured youngster at a hospital in Khan Younis on Tuesday. Credit score… Samar Abu Elouf for The New York Occasions

The bombing has minimize off most electrical energy, and emergency mills have run out of gasoline at hospitals, shelters, water pumping stations and desalination crops. Hospitals “have entered the stage of precise collapse resulting from energy outages and gasoline shortage,” the Gazan well being ministry stated in an announcement.

The World Well being Group warned that the water scarcity and crowding would result in unsanitary situations, inviting outbreaks of illness.

Gaza’s solely borders are with Israel and Egypt, which have imposed a partial blockade on the territory since Hamas took energy there in 2007. Israel declared a “full siege” after the Hamas incursion, sealing its border with Gaza and amassing troops and tanks alongside the boundary.

That leaves the Rafah crossing into Egypt the one potential portal for individuals to flee — together with some 500 to 600 U.S. residents and everlasting residents — and provides to enter. However experiences of imminent offers to open that door and let assist by have all proved unfounded.

Reporting was contributed by Edward Wong , Nicholas Casey , Aric Toler , Riley Mellen , John Ismay , Yousur Al-Hlou , Nadav Gavrielov , Matthew Rosenberg , Monika Pronczuk , Raja Abdulrahim , Farnaz Fassihi , Abu Bakr Bashir , Talya Minsberg , Christopher F. Schuetze , Jeffrey Gettleman , Adam Sella , Peter Baker and Eric Schmitt .