House in Virginia Explodes as Police Try to Serve Search Warrant

A home in Arlington, Va., exploded into flames on Monday night time after a person fired a number of rounds from a flare gun inside because the police ready to execute a search warrant there, the authorities stated.

The explosion happened after 8 p.m. within the 800 block of N. Burlington Road, the Arlington County Police Division said on X, noting that firefighters had been making an attempt to extinguish the blaze and that residents ought to keep away from the realm, a part of a densely populated suburban neighborhood with parks, eating places and colleges.

The police had been first despatched to the house round 4:45 p.m. following stories that photographs had been fired, and decided that the resident had discharged a flare gun, Ashley Savage, spokeswoman for the Arlington County Police Division, stated by telephone. Officers had obtained a search warrant however had not but entered the house when the resident fired extra photographs and the explosion occurred, Ms. Savage stated.

Officers stated there have been “minor accidents,” however nobody was transported to the hospital.

“We now have not been capable of entry the house at this level, so I don’t have the standing of the suspect,” Ms. Savage stated, noting that the person was “believed to be contained in the residence on the time of the explosion.” The investigation into the explosion is constant, she stated.