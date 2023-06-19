Tornado Hits Central Mississippi, Killing at Least 1

Not less than one particular person was killed and 19 others have been injured after a twister slammed central Mississippi in a single day and destroyed as much as 30 constructions, the authorities stated.

A twister struck the city of Louin, about 70 miles east of Jackson, round 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, stated Eric Carpenter, a meteorologist with the Nationwide Climate Service in Jackson.Mr. Carpenter stated that it was potential that a number of tornadoes had hit the realm in a single day however that survey crews have been assessing the harm Monday morning.

On Monday afternoon, the Climate Service issued a twister warning for Jackson County, in southeastern Mississippi close to the Alabama border. Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi said on Twitter that one other twister had hit town of Moss Level, within the southern a part of the county. “Please take warning,” he stated.