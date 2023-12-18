Austin Returns to Israel With a Tougher Message and Lessons Learned

After three years as President Biden’s quiet man on the Pentagon, Protection Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III stepped off his airplane at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Monday and into the limelight.

It was his second go to to the area since Israel launched a battle in Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas-led terrorist assault on Oct. 7. Throughout conferences and conversations with Israeli officers, Mr. Austin has burdened each the Biden administration’s assist for Israel and issues in regards to the rising Palestinian loss of life toll.

However his message has grow to be extra blunt: Israel, Mr. Austin lately predicted, may face “strategic defeat” that would go away the nation much less safe if it doesn’t do extra to guard civilians.

The warning is one which Mr. Austin is effectively geared up to ship. The retired four-star basic brings a wealth of army expertise in fight, together with city warfare. Early U.S. efforts to focus on the Taliban and insurgents in Afghanistan in 2004. The troop “surge” in Iraq in 2007. The planning to pry Mosul, Iraq, from the fingers of the Islamic State in 2016. Mr. Austin was concerned in all of that.