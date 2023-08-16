Ukraine Claims Another Small Gain as Counteroffensive Pushes On

A Ukrainian soldier checks coordinates as his workforce fires a rocket within the Donetsk area. Credit score… Mauricio Lima for The New York Instances

Ukraine claims that its forces have pushed additional into the Mokri Yaly River Valley within the south of the nation, saying on Wednesday that they’d retaken the tiny village of Urozhaine after Russian forces mentioned they’d retreated following greater than per week of combating.

Retaking the village, which is within the Donetsk area, signifies that Ukraine now holds positions on each banks of the Mokri Yaly River, opening up extra choices as its forces attempt to advance on Russian strongholds farther south. However the truth that progress in Kyiv’s long-anticipated counteroffensive is now measured by the recapture of small villages reinforces how troublesome the combating has change into.

“Urozhaine has been liberated,” Hanna Malyar, Ukraine’s deputy minister of protection, said in a statement on Wednesday morning, someday after Russian forces and officers mentioned they’d been pressured to retreat from the village.

“We misplaced Urozhaine,” the Russian Vostok battalion, which took half within the battle, mentioned in an announcement on Tuesday. The claims weren’t independently verified. All sides claims to have inflicted deep losses on the opposite throughout heavy combating, however neither provided an accounting of its personal losses. The village, which had a inhabitants of beneath 1,000 earlier than Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has been left in ruins by combating. Urozhaine is the primary village recognized to be recaptured by Kyiv’s forces since they reclaimed Staromaiorske in late July. Ukraine’s final objective is to succeed in the Sea of Azov and drive a wedge into the so-called land bridge between Russia and Crimea, a hyperlink that’s important to the Russian army’s provide routes to the west. If Ukrainian forces can drive deep sufficient into Russian-controlled territory to place Moscow’s provide strains liable to direct artillery hearth, they hope to make Russia’s defensive positions untenable. Ukrainian forces now have a number of choices for the place to attempt concentrating their forces. They might try to push across the Russian-held village of Staromlynivka, about 4 miles south of Urozhaine, as they press to the southeast towards Berdiansk. Or they might direct their offensive to the southwest, towards Mariupol, if it seems to current a greater alternative. Each Mariupol and Berdiansk are main port cities greater than 50 miles away on the Sea of Azov. But Russian forces management scores of small villages alongside each routes, making swift Ukrainian advances unlikely. The tempo of the offensive has been slowed at each step by huge minefields, Russian assault plane and dug-in Russian forces. Russia’s Vostok battalion mentioned that after penetrating its defenses, the Ukrainians have been driving to the east, towards the village of Oktyabrskoye. “About seven models of armored autos, accompanied by infantry, are looking for a brand new promising course,” the battalion mentioned. The declare couldn’t be verified, and Ukraine’s army maintained silence concerning the actions of its troopers. Col. Petro Chernyk, talking at a information briefing by the Ukrainian army on Tuesday, mentioned the Russians had arrange formidable defenses throughout southern Ukraine, with the primary line coated by huge minefields stretching throughout miles, a second line with artillery and concentrations of troops, and a 3rd line of rear positions meant to protect assets. Andriy Kovalev, a spokesman for the Ukrainian army’s basic employees, mentioned on Wednesday that the nation’s forces additionally continued to make small positive aspects alongside a second line of assault in southern Ukraine, urgent on Russian defensive strains across the city of Robotyne, about 50 miles north of Melitopol, an important transit hub close to the coast. However Ukrainian forces have been on the protection within the east. The commander of Ukraine’s floor forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, acknowledged in a Telegram submit that defending in opposition to Russia’s mounting offensive in northeastern Ukraine across the metropolis of Kupiansk has been troublesome. Moscow’s troops have been attempting to interrupt by way of Ukrainian strains day-after-day, he mentioned, with the purpose of capturing town. He added that defending Ukrainian positions close to Bahkmut, the location of the conflict’s longest and bloodiest battle, has additionally been a wrestle, although maintained Ukrainian troops are holding the road and progressively transferring ahead.