Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race

Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old entrepreneur and political newcomer who briefly made a splash with brash coverage proposals and an outsized sense of confidence, dropped out of the race for the Republican White Home nomination after a disappointing fourth place end within the Iowa caucuses.

Mr. Ramaswamy, who funded much of his campaign from a private fortune made in biotechnology and finance, was an unlikely contender at one level. He clung intently to former President Donald J. Trump, vowing to assist him even when he was convicted of felonies, promising to pardon the previous if elected to the White Home, and saying he would voluntarily take away his identify from the poll in states that succeeded in knocking Mr. Trump from the poll as an “insurrectionist” disqualified by the Structure.

Then two days earlier than the Iowa caucuses, Mr. Trump’s marketing campaign turned on him, declaring him a fraud, and the previous president — after months of heat towards his would-be rival — demanded that voters reject Mr. Ramaswamy and vote for him.

By then, the Harvard-educated Mr. Ramaswamy had embraced more and more apocalyptic conspiracy theories, spoke of a “system” that might block Mr. Trump from workplace and set up a “puppet,” Nikki Haley, known as the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol an “inside job” orchestrated by federal legislation enforcement, and begun trafficking within the racist concept of “alternative” that holds falsely that Democrats are importing immigrants of coloration to supplant white folks.