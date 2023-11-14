6 People Killed and 20 Injured in Ohio Highway Crash

Six individuals had been killed and no less than 20 others had been injured after a constitution bus carrying college students from a highschool was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer on a central Ohio freeway on Tuesday morning, in line with county and state freeway officers.

The chain-reaction crash, which concerned 5 autos, passed off simply earlier than 9 a.m. on Interstate 70 close to State Route 310 in Etna Township, outdoors Columbus, Lt. Nathan Dennis of the Ohio State Freeway Patrol mentioned at a information convention close to the scene on Tuesday.

Three of the victims had been college students on the Tuscarawas Valley Native Faculties: John W. Mosely, 18; Jeffery D. Worrell, 18; and Katelyn N. Owens, 15. The others who died had been a highschool instructor, Dave Kennat, 56, and two mother and father who had been chaperoning: Kristy Gaynor, 39; and Shannon Wigfield, 45.

On Tuesday evening, a crowd gathered for a vigil on a grassy discipline as Derek Varansky, the superintendent of Tuscarawas Valley Native Faculties, learn aloud the names of the victims.