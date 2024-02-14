For a lot of months, President Biden has been rallying international leaders to supply extra army support to Ukraine and urgent Congress to go a multibillion-dollar support package deal to assist the nation beat again Russian aggression. Former President Donald J. Trump has been undermining that effort, urgent Republicans to thwart it.

However on Wednesday, Mr. Trump tried to flip the script, suggesting that he would do extra to guard Ukraine than Mr. Biden, who he mentioned would successfully cede Ukraine as a present to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.

Talking at a marketing campaign occasion in North Charleston, S.C., Mr. Trump mentioned that, below a Biden presidency, Mr. Putin is “going to be given all the pieces he needs, together with Ukraine. That’s a present. He’s received a present.”

Then Mr. Trump — who usually positively invokes Mr. Putin as an authoritarian strongman, and who acknowledged in his speech that they received alongside — doubled down, saying that Mr. Biden “goes to provide” Ukraine to Mr. Putin.