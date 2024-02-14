After Fighting Ukraine Aid, Trump Says Biden Will ‘Give’ Ukraine to Putin

For a lot of months, President Biden has been rallying international leaders to supply extra army support to Ukraine and urgent Congress to go a multibillion-dollar support package deal to assist the nation beat again Russian aggression. Former President Donald J. Trump has been undermining that effort, urgent Republicans to thwart it.
However on Wednesday, Mr. Trump tried to flip the script, suggesting that he would do extra to guard Ukraine than Mr. Biden, who he mentioned would successfully cede Ukraine as a present to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.
Talking at a marketing campaign occasion in North Charleston, S.C., Mr. Trump mentioned that, below a Biden presidency, Mr. Putin is “going to be given all the pieces he needs, together with Ukraine. That’s a present. He’s received a present.”
Then Mr. Trump — who usually positively invokes Mr. Putin as an authoritarian strongman, and who acknowledged in his speech that they received alongside — doubled down, saying that Mr. Biden “goes to provide” Ukraine to Mr. Putin.
Mr. Biden has repeatedly vowed to assist Ukraine defend itself for “so long as it takes,” pledging that “our dedication to Ukraine is not going to weaken.” Mr. Trump, in contrast, has previously said that he would think about letting Russia “take over” elements of Ukraine in a negotiated deal to finish the conflict.
A day earlier, the Senate, in a bipartisan vote, authorized a further $60.1 billion in help to Kyiv to assist it struggle Russia’s invasion, a part of a long-debated overseas support package deal for Ukraine and Israel.
After the Senate vote, Mr. Biden accused Mr. Trump of bowing right down to Russia. Mr. Biden has beforehand argued that support for Ukraine is critical to maintain Mr. Putin from gaining floor within the conflict, and {that a} failure to supply help may finally encourage Mr. Putin to assault NATO allies, which may draw america into direct battle with Russia.
However that effort faces important resistance from Republicans within the Home, lots of whom have been inspired by Mr. Trump’s “America First” views on overseas coverage and his criticisms of the laws on the marketing campaign path.
Earlier this week on social media, Mr. Trump mentioned it was “silly” for america to supply overseas support to nations as a substitute of loans. And he has repeatedly been important of america’ involvement within the conflict in Ukraine, arguing that Europeans who’re nervous about Russian aggression ought to be spending extra to struggle it.
Mr. Trump usually posits that the mere truth of his presidency, had he gained in 2020, would have been sufficient to maintain Russia at bay. In his stump speech, he routinely guarantees that he’ll settle the conflict rapidly if he’s elected, and he has usually mentioned that he may resolve the battle “inside 24 hours.”
However European leaders and safety specialists have expressed considerations {that a} second Trump presidency may embolden Russia, significantly given Mr. Trump’s frequent threats to withdraw america from NATO.
Additional feeding their fears, Mr. Trump on Saturday raised the chance that he would possibly “encourage” Russia “to do regardless of the hell they need” towards NATO members that weren’t spending sufficient cash on their very own protection. His feedback spurred a firestorm of criticism from Mr. Biden and Nikki Haley, his lone main rival within the Republican main.
After days of headlines, Mr. Trump didn’t restate that declare on Wednesday. However he returned to his extra frequent rivalry that he had advised NATO members that america wouldn’t defend them if he deemed their spending inadequate.
NATO has a nonbinding aim that its member nations spend 2 p.c of their gross home product on their militaries. As of final 12 months, simply 11 of 31 NATO members had reached that stage. Mr. Trump on Wednesday mentioned he thought the aim ought to be doubled to 4 p.c.