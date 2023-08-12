Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Appointed Interim Prime Minister of Pakistan

The Pakistani authorities named a caretaker prime minister on Saturday, a transfer that kicks off preparations for the nation’s subsequent common elections and comes amid a yr of political turmoil.

The shut ties that the brand new chief, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, has to the nation’s highly effective army reinforces its dominance over Pakistan’s politics, sending a transparent message: After a yr of political turmoil that challenged the authority of army leaders, they’ve a agency hand on the wheel as soon as extra.

“He’s undoubtedly a alternative of the institution,” Khalid Mahmood Rasool, a political analyst and newspaper columnist, stated, referring to the army institution.

The time period of the outgoing authorities, led by Shehbaz Sharif, who can be near the army, ended on Thursday. In Pakistan, as soon as a authorities’s time period ends, a caretaker should be established to supervise the subsequent common elections.