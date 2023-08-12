Man Accused of Using Chair in Alabama Riverfront Brawl Is Charged

A person accused of utilizing a chair to assault others throughout a brawl in Montgomery, Ala., final weekend turned himself in to the police on Friday, the authorities stated, turning into the fifth particular person charged in a combat that captured nationwide consideration largely due to the racial overtones.

The person, Reggie Ray, 42, turned himself in to the Montgomery Police Division and was charged with disorderly conduct, Capt. Jarrett Williams stated in an announcement.

Calls positioned to cellphone numbers listed as belonging to Mr. Ray weren’t instantly returned on Saturday. It was not instantly clear if he had a lawyer.

Mr. Ray’s arrest got here days after the police charged 4 different folks with assault in reference to the brawl, which broke out final week alongside a waterfront the place a gaggle of white boaters attacked a Black riverboat cruise captain.